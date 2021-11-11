first minutes of the Campaign in video and details on exploration – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite is at the center of a couple of international previews arrived practically simultaneously by IGN USA and Game Informer, which focus onstart of the Campaign in single player, also the protagonist of some clips video.

The videos are visible on this page and do not offer spoilers because they are practically devoid of narrative elements, showing practically only the gameplay of this very first part of the game. The fights and some areas to explore in the first few minutes of the Halo Infinite Campaign are still visible, to get an idea of ​​how things begin.

Particularly interesting is the Game Informer article, which explains more precisely what Matt Miller was able to experience in a three-hour long demo.

Apparently, the Campaign basically offers two ways to approach the game: the “Golden Path”, which follows the story in a more linear way, or a path that the player can decide at will, exploring freely Zeta Halo.

With the first option, the Campaign proceeds in a similar way to what was seen in the previous chapters, with one storytelling pressing, twists and more, while in the second version the game offers the freedom to explore and carry on secondary events at the pace chosen by the player.

Obviously, the original element of Halo Infinite is precisely this second option, which allows you to divert at any time from the marked path: after a more narrative and closed introduction, the game opens up to a free exploration and to the various possibilities of discovery and progression for Master Chief, in full open world standard decided by 343 Industries for this new chapter.

Reportedly, a unlike normal open worlds, Halo Infinite offers a series of areas divided in turn into various sections, each characterized by particular challenges and objectives to be completed, with a sort of “game zone” provided, which you can also leave and complete later.

The rhythm is constantly varied by the alternation between open and very large areas and closed sections in the interiors, which can offer quite different settings. The whole setting reacts to the degree of completion of the secondary missions, establishing the course of a constant battle between the UNSC and Banished for control of the territories. In particular, at the beginning we find ourselves having to free the FOBs (forward operating base), that is, the bases that are under the control of the Banished and that must return to the UNSC in order to unlock further situations and greater control over the areas, including information on the map.

Among the possibilities that are unlocked upon the release of the FOBs there are supplies and the possibility of recalling vehicles and weapons if necessary, as we have also seen in the previous trailer of the Campaign. By carrying out various missions, Valor points are acquired, with different objectives to be carried out ranging from rescuing soldiers to the destruction of particular decisive elements for the Banished.

The various areas of interest that can be explored have variable dimensions and importance and in some cases they are particularly large and complex like some more advanced bases. For these it becomes necessary to use equipment that can only be unlocked later, through the Spartan Cores or as a reward for particular previous missions. Some particularly large bases and well defended impose a strategic approach that can vary according to the tactics chosen by the player, representing very demanding challenges for the quantity and quality of the enemies present.

“After a few hours with Halo Infinite, it is clear that 343 is going trying new things, especially when it comes to optional exploration and upgrades, “Game Informer finally writes.” But I was also surprised by the pace and flow of the battles and how much they are also reminiscent of early Halo chapters in the classic canon. The flow of individual trading with the Banished has that particular Halo match feeling that I remember from the early 2000s. It’s the combination of that thrilling combat loop with more open exploration that makes me most excited by Halo Infinite. Even after these few hours, it seems clear that this new maxi-release will offer the largest and most varied Halo experience ever. “

Recall that the release date of Halo Infinite is set for December 8, 2021.