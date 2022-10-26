Maria Estevez The Angels Updated: 03/11/2022 10:54 a.m.

Charismatic, cunning and armed with caustic wit, Peter Dinklage He looks like Tyrion Lannister, from ‘Game of Thrones’, but also the poet he plays in his new film, ‘Cyrano’. Disillusioned but cordial and always deceptively gallant, his characters inhabit a space between vulnerability and intelligence, hidden by the fierce courage that Dinklage transmits to them, showing internal conflicts without drama. In person, he resembles the characters; quick to speak, kind and sharp at the same time. “First of all I am a romantic. As an actor I have played many characters, but I was missing one like Cyrano », he tells ABC.

In ‘Cyrano,’ in theaters this week, Dinklage offers his version of a character portrait first presented 125 years ago by the French playwright Edmond Rosent.

A poet-soldier who yearns for the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett), and where the actor exposes an articulate man incapable of expressing his feelings. “He is a contradictory guy. He is a poet and a soldier. He brave and cowardly. Loved and hated. A tragic figure.

In Rostand’s original work, Cyrano de Bergerac’s oversized nose marked him as an outcast. In this version, first adapted as a stage musical by writer-director Erica Schmidt, who plays Dinklage’s wife, the prosthetic nose is gone and insecurity arises from her height. “I’ve seen a lot of stage productions of Cyrano, and being an actor my size, I thought the nose was distracting because they were handsome actors with prosthetics. In my case, there is no pretense and I can play the role from my own internal torment. Schmidt’s alterations unlocked the story for Dinklage. “She made the role more universal, because by getting rid of the nose, you get to keep the heart.”

‘cyrano’ he is ultimately a tragic figure, especially once he learns of Roxanne’s affections for Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.), an attractive but clumsy cadet with words. In love, Dinklage is not bad. “Erica is my partner. We have worked together on several occasions and I love working with her. I hope she says the same about me because I know how hard it is to be married to an actor,” she jokes. Dinklage married Schmidt in 2005 and they are the parents of two children. She is a renowned playwright who directed the 2019 award-winning stage adaptation of Mac Beth. Schmidt was initially hesitant that Dinklage would take on the role of Cyrano. “Peter asked me to read the script, but I resisted a bit. I knew he was perfect for the character because he has a lot of similarities to Cyrano, they’re both witty, funny and razor-sharp intellects, but I played hard to get.”

Leading the cast is the filmmaker Joe Wright He directs a period film again, although in this case he admits to feeling a special connection with Rostand’s work. I remember seeing the version of Gerard Depardieu when I was a strange and insecure teenager. I don’t know why but I identified with Cyrano, with that feeling of not being enough, of not being worthy of romantic love. I identified with those feelings that, unfortunately, never left me, “admits the English director.

Dinklage, meanwhile, is enjoying the success of “Cyrano” with Schmith at his rural upstate New York home near Bennington University, where he fell in love with acting. There, between collard greens and pumpkins, he chooses each one of his future projects. “For me, work and life are the same. I don’t work in an office. My work is very abstract and requires a lot of me. That’s why collaborating constantly, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with people close to you, with friends and family is exciting, “concludes the actor.

