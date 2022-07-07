Entertainment

first offer imminent for Cristiano Ronaldo

After getting his exit voucher at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) is waiting for offers to bounce back, and this one should arrive quickly. According to British journalist Peter O’Rourke, Chelsea are preparing an offer of 14 million pounds (16.4 million euros) to buy out the last year of the Portuguese star’s contract with the club. Red Devils.

The club Mancunianwho had bought the fivefold Ballon d’Or from Juventus for 19.7 million pounds a year ago, could therefore clean up part of his finances by selling it to the Blues. It remains to be seen whether this first offer will be accepted by Manchester United, as Chelsea and Todd Boehly are already preparing to spend £45million to buy Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

