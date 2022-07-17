First official image of Captain America 4

A San Diego Comic-Con 2022 poster reveals what could be the first promotional image for captain america 4.

At the end of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, Marvel Studios surprised fans with the announcement of Captain America 4, And if a few days ago we got the news that who was going to be its director, now we get the image of a poster of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that reveals what could be a first promotional image of the film.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier it concluded with Sam finally accepting the mantle of Captain America and in its closing credits with the announcement of a fourth installment. Later, it was revealed that captain america 4 It would be co-written by the series’ writers, Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

With SDCC kicking off on July 21, an image of a poster featuring Anthony Mackie’s Captain America alongside Sebastian Stan as Bucky, and Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter has surfaced on social media:



The poster looks authentic, although it is possible that it is not specifically promoting the movie of captain america 4. However, the inclusion of Sharon Carter wearing the white suit from her comics is striking, an outfit that was not seen in her previous MCU projects.

The return of Sharon Carter

Sharon Carter was featured in Captain America: The Winter Soldier 2014, then appeared again in Captain America: Civil War, to later reappear in Falcon and the winter soldierwhich sparked a twist that made her the shadowy villain of the Disney+ series when she was revealed to be the criminal known as the Power Broker.

It’s early to speculate on possible directions in which to take Carter, although a 2021 rumor claimed that Marvel Studios had planned to make her the main villain of captain america 4. However, as stated later, the company is said to have cut his part (presumably after criticism against his portrayal of him in Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and a different character will be used as the main villain. .

Regardless, it will be intriguing to find out if Sam Wilson’s next adventure brings the former SHIELD agent back into the light, or if she continues in her new villainous role.

As for more news captain america 4We will have to wait for what surprises Marvel Studios holds for us next week when it presents its news at SDCC.

You can watch the entire series of Falcon and the winter soldier on Disney +