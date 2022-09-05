First official image of the film

The first official image of Godzilla vs Kong 2 is here. A first look at the awaited sequel to the monster franchise.

Here we have the first look at Godzilla vs. Kong 2. In this first official image, they have revealed the return of Brian Tyree Henry for the sequel to monsterverse. The film is again directed by adam wingard. This franchise was restarted eight years ago by Warner Bros. Pictures. Its success sparked a sequel starring The Ape King (skull Island) and a second installment of the legendary giant lizard (King of the Monsters). This led the studio to do a crossover of both characters. Its reception was so good, both in theaters and in hbo maxwhich is now preparing a second part.

Currently filming Godzilla vs. Kong 2. At the moment, it does not have an official title. Although a few weeks ago the possible election that mentioned the origins of the two monsters was leaked. legendary Y Warner Bros Discovery have shared this first look at the sequel thanks to a photo of adam wingard on the film set. In it, he appears directing the aforementioned Brian Tyree Henry. The actor returns to the Monsterverse franchise to bring the podcaster to life bernie There is. This guy is obsessed with titans, so it’s no surprise that he’s back. Warner also confirmed that Dr. Ilene AndrewsRebecca Hall Y jia (Kaylee Hottle) they would also be in the sequel.

What do we know about the sequel so far?

This new information about Godzilla vs. Kong 2 It shows that the saga will be built from that first film. Bernie’s return seems to take place in a sequence with some danger. Just look at the armed men surrounding him. The ending of the first installment did not directly establish what would come next. At least for the podcaster and former employee of Apex Cybernetics. On the other hand, the film did show Ilene Andrews and Jia in the new “Hollow Earth” habitat. That is the vision of the ape king. Therefore, Bernie will be key to the story of the ancient lizard. What remains to be seen is how the new cast members influence: dan stevens Y Fala Chen.