First official photo of Uncut Gems, the best proof of Adam Sandler from Drunk of Love

Every self-respecting cinephile knows that, when he is not engaged in more or less good comedies (or in other more or less bad ones), Adam Sandler it’s capable of great performances in great movies, and that’s just how it is Uncut Gems was presented during a recent interview.

Josh and Benny Safdie’s new film after the international success of Good Time it will give in fact to Sandler a juicy starring role, which according to TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey it will delight critics and cinephiles.

“It is probably the most ‘Safdie Bros’ movie you have ever seen, it moves at a dizzying and relentless pace and is exhilarating to watch. Adam Sandler offers his best performance as Drunk with Love. “

To date the best proof of the actor after the film by Paul Thomas Anderson is considered the one seen in 2017 in The Meyerowitz Stories by Noah Baumbach, another Sandler film in collaboration with Netflix (which will distribute Uncut Gems outside North America, including Italy): have you seen the two films in question? Do you think Sandler will be able to outdo himself? What expectations do you have for your new project? Let us know in the comments section.

At the bottom of the article you can find the first official photo of Uncut Gems, whose release date outside the Toronto Film Festival has not yet been announced.

The film is described as a crime thriller centered on Howard Ratner (Sandler), a charismatic New York jeweler who ends up losing everything he has due to a reckless gamble, and will have to find a way to get it back.

Uncut Gems is produced by Martin Scorsese and will also star Idina Menzel.

For other insights, we refer you to the review of Murder Mystery, the latest film in the Netflix-Sandler duo.