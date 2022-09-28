First official preview of “Babylon”, the long-awaited film by Damien Chazzelle with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie

Set in the 1920s, the film imagines the beginnings of Hollywood’s golden age through characters inspired by real stars.

Set in the 1920s, the film imagines the beginnings of Hollywood’s golden age through characters inspired by real stars. Los Angeles becomes a high-profile city and the film industry makes its way to give rise to American cinema. The film references black-and-white movies, photography, and costumes of the time to offer a portrait of what life was like for actors back then. Everything from the perspective of the director of La La Land: A Love Story.

The first glimpse of the new Damien Chazelle reveals margot robbie in the role of Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actress; Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad; Y Diego Calva in the role of another rookie named Manny Torres. The rest of the cast is made up of Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and the Emmy winner for Hacks, Jean Smart, among others. All the characters are fictitious, but they are inspired by great movie stars.

Tobey Maguire as James McKay. (Paramount Pictures)

Once again Chazelle decides to mess with the entertainment industry, again to tell the story of two hopefuls. But different from La La Land, this does not seem to be a love story, but one more of excesses. At times, she feels close to once upon a time in hollywood by Quentin Tarantino. Not only because of the main stars that repeat (Pitt and Robbie) but also because of the city, the outline of an era and its relationship with cinema.

Chazelle confessed in an interview with Vanity Fair that Babylon it is the most ambitious production of his entire professional career behind the scenes, mainly because of everything that it took to make his vision a reality: “It was definitely the most difficult thing I have ever done. Just the logistics, the number of characters, the scale of the settings, the length of time that the film shows, it all conspired to make it particularly challenging, but it was a challenge that was very exciting to take on.”

Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad. (Paramount Pictures)

