First official teaser of the next playable character of Pokémon Unite

After knowing its latest news, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite and its new content.

Pokemon Unite News

In this case, we have been able to know the first official advance of a new pokemon playable for the title. Remember that this was leaked by dataminers a few days ago, and now the arrival has been officially advanced with this image:

It seems that a future full of exciting combat awaits you…

#PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/ELEzwvE1l3 – Pokémon Spain (@Pokemon_ES_ESP) May 6, 2022

Is about espeonwhich would arrive in addition to another leaked Pokémon a few days ago.

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team battle strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team battles. During the match, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the rival team within the time limit.

What do you think?

