First official trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”: presentation of Christian Bale as Gorr

First trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder with the introduction of the new characters and a closer look at the powers of Mighty Thor.

The missing figure appeared: the villainous Gorr, the butcher of gods, played by Christian bale. In addition to his first images, you can see more of the Zeus of Russel Crowe, all four versions of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his first interactions with Jane Foster (Natalia Portman). The first official trailer, in addition, presents the intentions of the villain and the new dynamic of Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“The Gods only care about one thing, themselves. So here I make my promise: All Gods must die,” Gorr says in his introduction sequence for the upcoming Marvel Studios. Furthermore, the income of Russell Crowe like Zeus, this time from the front, and taking off Thor’s clothes while he is captured. Returns Taika Waititi What Korgwho will be one of the close group with Tessa Thompson What Valkyrie and the first interactions between Thor and Mighty Thor, as well as seeing the latter using her full power.

Poster and exclusive images of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

After the defeat of Asgard and the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor he tries to change his lifestyle and regain his strength and will through hard training. This time, she must face Gorr, the butcher of gods and enlists the help of Korg, Valkyrie and, with new powers, Jane Foster. will also appear Guardians of the Galaxywhich include Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon voiced by Bradley CooperPom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Karen Gillan returning to their roles.

On the side of Portman, who has not participated in the MCU since 2013, it was revealed in 2020 that the film will show Foster fighting cancer in his human form while simultaneously wielding Mjölnir as mighty thor. At Comic-Con San Diego in 2019, Taika Waititi welcomed for the first time Natalie Portman in his return to the film franchise. Unexpectedly, she joined Chris Hemsworth Y Tessa Thompson on stage, and the director of JojoRabbit he himself offered him the honor of carrying the hammer Mjolnir. With this gesture, it was clear that his participation would be directly related to the debut of mighty thor in it UCM. A few months later, the results of her physical transformation were revealed in photos leaked from the set, but finally today you can see how she really looks fully characterized as a powerful hero.

New images of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

A month ago, in the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and ThunderThor was seen trying to figure out exactly who he is today after the events of Thanos, and his first conclusion is that he is going to abandon his role as a superhero. It begins with a sequence in which we see Thor grow from a little boy to what he is today, to continue questioning himself as a superhero. “A long time ago, these hands were used for battle. Now they are modest tools for peace. I have to figure out exactly: who am I?” the protagonist wonders as he decides to get rid of his Stormbreaker axe.

Then he was seen enjoying different situations that he couldn’t experience before, and with partners we already know. Among them, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Korgand a small glimpse of the present of valkyrie, in what appears to be a diplomatic compromise to close with the first action image of Natalie Portman in her return as Jane Foster, but now as mighty thor (character officially introduced as such in 2014 in Marvel comics).

New images of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 7 in Latin America.

