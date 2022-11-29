first outing of a new glamorous couple?

Is American comedian Pete Davidson the new official “boyfriend” of superstar model Emily Ratajkowski? While rumors are swirling around this new supposed romance between the two stars, the two main concerned were seen with Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor at the Madison Square Garden from New York on November 27, 2022.

This is not a stolen photo but a public appearance of which the two celebrities know the symbolism perfectly. This is not the first time that the actor who recently officiated in the famous Saturday Night Live was observed in the company of the supermodel.

Rumors about the two stars’ new love affairs have been making headlines in the tabloids for a long time. Emily Ratajkowski divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard last July. The latter denied a new story with actor Brad Pitt, there is little. Pete Davidson, he separated a few months ago from Kim Kardashian after a brief history. His first media romance was with singer Ariana Grande in 2018. He then started relationships with actresses Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor and model Kaia Gerber.

The editorial staff recommends

News by RTL editorial staff in your mailbox. Thanks to your RTL account, subscribe to the RTL info newsletter to follow all the news on a daily basis