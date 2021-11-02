first outing with the children

The triangle no, no one has ever seriously considered it. Because what was staged on the streets of Malibu is the beginning of a beautiful story. For the first time, in fact, Ben Affleck he spent time in public with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. And their respective children. An extended family that spends Halloween together to go trick or treating in perfect harmony.

A large extended family

The trio of Hollywood stars were spotted on their usual fancy-dress tour of the neighborhood. They were together with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when Jenniefr Garner was also joined. A meeting that was anything but casual, since that morning the ex-spouses Ben and Jen had taken their children to a well-known pastry shop in Santa Monica.

“Everyone gets along well and the focus is always on the children,” explains a qualified source exclusively to the weekly People. “Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner wanted all the kids to have a great Halloween. Children are friends and they wanted to trick or treat together. It made sense that they all went together. Since Ben would be back to work this week, they wanted to enjoy a quiet and fun weekend with the family. ‘

The three children of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have three children: Violet, who is 15 years old, Seraphina, of 12, and Samuel, of 9. They married in 2005 and announced their separation in June 2015. However, they only completed the divorce process in October 2018.

Jennifer Garner has since had a relationship, through thick and thin, with entrepreneur John Miller. While Ben Affleck, after the stories with the TV producer Lindsay Shookus and connects it Ana de Armas, since last April he’s been dating Jennifer Lopez again.

Jennifer Lopez’s children

The actress and singer, who has twins, Max and Emme 13-year-old (dad is ex-husband Marc Anthony), went public with the Oscar-winning relationship in July. But she too was back from a very important love story. The one with the former athlete Alex Rodriguez, with whom he was about to get married.

The special relationship that binds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

The relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner has always been very close. Even after the divorce. Indeed, in the darkest moments of the relapse into alcohol, the actor and director turned to his ex. Which helped him detoxify. And for her he has an immeasurable affection. “I am very lucky that you are the mother of my children,” he said last year during an interview. “I am very grateful and have great respect for her. Our marriage didn’t work out, and it’s difficult. We both really believe it’s important for kids to see their parents respect each other and get along well, whether they’re together or not. It is very important to me that my children know that I respect and care for Jen and she treats me the same way. ‘

