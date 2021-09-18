first photos and release date

Here’s a first look at actress Anna Kendrick and the rest of the cast on the set of the Netflix movie titled Stowaway. The film follows a sci-fi thriller style plot, which takes audiences into space, and already has a release date.

Directly from “space” come the first photos from the set of the Netflix movie entitled Stowaway. The latter is an original production, which relies on the participation of a well-stocked cast, led by a well-known name in Hollywood cinema. The actress Anna Kendrick is the protagonist in this space-movie with thriller implications.

Netflix movie, Anna Kendrick in the first photos of Stowaway

Today is also a big news day for Netflix audiences. After the announcement of the arrival of a film and an anime TV series with Keanu Reeves and inspired by the BRZRKR comic, here are updates on another original work of the platform. We are talking about the title Stowaway, announced some time before. The production of this film, whose sci-fi storyline is set in space, has ended.

The streaming giant can now announce the arrival of this film. The notice comes along with a first glimpse of the actors on the set. The site Entertainment Weekly has published the first photos showing the actors at work. The various settings reproduce the space and the interpreters, including Anna Kendrick, they wear the typical costumes of a space crew.

Toni Colette and Anna Kendrick space movie “Stowaway” will be released April 22nd on Netflix. “I had never really read anything like it,” adds Collette. “It is contained and the characters are confined but the questions posed, moral and otherwise, are vast and wide open.” pic.twitter.com/B2Lx6cerY0 – wouldst thou like to live deliciously? (@ElBlackPhillipp) March 23, 2021

The release date of the film

Netflix also announced the exit date of the film entitled Stowaway. The film is one of 70-plus original movie titles arriving on the platform this year. To be exact, this feature will be released next April 22. The director is also directing this sci-fi thriller-style space film Joe Penna.

The plot follows the events of Zoe, played by actress Anna Kendrick. The protagonist is a medical researcher who is on a spaceship bound for Mars. The mission has an expected duration of two years. On board with her are the ship’s commander, played by the artist Toni Collette, and a biologist, who takes the face of Daniel Dae Kim. During the course of the journey, the three have the company of an unexpected stowaway, who is played by Shamier Anderson. On this small craft, equipped to support only three passengers, and some irreparable damage to its life support systems, the crew faces an impossible problem that only Zoe believes she can solve.