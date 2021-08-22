first photos of Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto on the set of the Apple series

The first photos of Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway on the set of WeCrashed, podcast-based Apple TV + series WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork

Anne Hathaway on the set of ‘WeCrashed’ ♡ pic.twitter.com/5MsUkP43iS – best of anne hathaway (@badpostanne) August 17, 2021

The two stars will also be executive producers. The series was created by Lee Eisenberg (The Office, Bad Teacher) And Drew Crevello, who will also be the showrunners. John Requa And Glenn Ficarra, directors of Crazy, Stupid, Love And This Is Us, will direct the series and will in turn be executive producers, together with Eisenberg, Crevello, Natalie Sandy and Emma Ludbrook, partner of Leto in the company Paradox. Wondery, the network that produced the podcast, was also involved as executive producer.

The plot of WeCrashed

The series will chronicle the rise and fall of WeWork, a startup specializing in creating both physical and virtual workspaces for other tech startups. WeCrashed will also examine “narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.”

Here is the synopsis of the podcast:

WeWork’s founders thought they were on the verge of making history. The company was valued at $ 47 billion, was poised for a huge initial public offering, and its charismatic CEO Adam Neumann thought it would change the world. Adam had a prophetic vision for WeWork, which he managed to sell to some of the most savvy investors in the world. But was that vision ever in line with the reality of the company?

WeCrashed, the synopsis continues, “is a six-part series about the rise and fall of WeWork. It’s a story of hope and arrogance, great wealth and even greater failures, and what people are willing to do in order to pursue a dream. “