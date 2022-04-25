First poster of The Expendables 4 with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Megan Fox and more

Although the saga of The mercenaries has gone from more to less as the deliveries have gone by, especially when it comes to criticism and analysis of the action stories starring Sylvester Stallone Y Jason Stathamthis fourth installment is presented as a unique piece in the saga, since it will mean (in principle) the departure of the actor who gave life to Rocky Balboa, leaving the secondary of the main firm of fast and furious as head of the cast. “I’m ready to hand over to Jason and his capable hands,” Stallone has said in the past.

The Mercenaries 4 It will be the work with the largest budget in the saga and it will be an action riot, so the farewell will be in style. Now in the recent CinemaCon has been seen, in addition to a first image of john wick 4the first poster of this fourth film that will include in its cast Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox, Iko Uwais, Andy Garcia or Tony Jaa. In addition to the most veteran faces such as the two protagonists mentioned or Dolph Lundgren.

The best in action are back

The first poster for ‘EXPEND4BLES’ has surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/Kr0RjI1eiN One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 25, 2022

the first poster follow the rules established by the saga and it simply poses the cast of characters that we will see in the film, whose essence will continue to be the unbridled action of the eighties. It is expected that in this event the first official trailer will be shown and a fixed release date will be given for this 2022, since the film still does not have a month or day.

In the meantime, we will have to review the other three installments of the saga if we do not have them fresh to be able to catch up with this important film, because it will be, as we said, goodbye to one of the founders of The mercenaries.