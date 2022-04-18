First Queretaro to climb Everest – Plaza de Armas

History: Pablo César Jiménez Pérez, a 27-year-old lawyer, will be the first from Queretaro and the third Mexican to reach the top of Everest, reaching 8,848 meters above sea level of the highest mountain on earth and placing the state flag, between May 10 and 20 next.

Member of a family with a long legal tradition, great-grandson, grandson and son of lawyers, he is one too, but he also manages two hotels in the Historic Center, has a classic car mechanic shop and in his spare time he is an explorer and has climbed all the mountains of Mexico, some of Africa Kilimanjaro, traveled to almost 70 countries, crossed the Atlantic on a sailboat and completed the same route as Medellin on one of these.

A few years ago, the young Pablo César was arrested by the police along with another friend for climbing and walking the Aqueduct, but today he is at an altitude of 5,400 meters, in a camp where he and his companions carried out a ritual this Sunday to ask for permission to go to the mountains and leave in the middle of the week towards camp two, located at 6,759 meters.

He will remain there for the necessary days together with John, who works for the BBC and is making a documentary; Jussi, a Finnish mountaineer and Seal a Hungarian who have set out to climb without oxygen and Tomoya, a Japanese surgeon.

The expedition lasts approximately two months.

On April 8, he arrived at base camp I, at 5,364 meters and is heading for the base of camp II at 6,759 and will stay the days necessary to acclimatize and try to reach camp III at 7,409 and reach the summit that only would be at 1400.

From there he talks to his family, it has been physically hard, emotionally difficult because he has already suffered the loss of a partner and another had to be evacuated due to “mountain sickness”.

Pablo César Jiménez Pérez, great-grandson of Queretaro philosopher Antonio Pérez Alcocer, grandson of notary Antonio Pérez de la Peña and son of notaries Héctor César Jiménez Arreola and María Pérez Rojas, studied law at the UAQ and specialized in notarial law at the University of Guanajuato, but his thing, his thing, is adventure.

In his mother’s opinion, he began as an explorer with his uncle Fernando Pérez Rojas, who died in an accident, but -things in life- another ancestor, Luis Pérez Alcocer, also crossed the Aqueduct from above. It is even said that great-grandfather Antonio, former director of the Colegio Civil, considered the first Queretaro philosopher and who used to be seen walking slowly through the Historic Center, also climbed Iztaccihuatl. And here comes Ana Paula, who is in Guatemala, climbing volcanoes, after having completed La Malinche and Pico de Orizaba.

All pending the news of Pablo César, united in prayer, hoping that around Mother’s Day he will be the first Queretaro and third Mexican to reach the top of Everest and place the state flag. Here we will inform you.

The highest mountain

Mount Everest is the highest mountain on the surface of planet Earth, with an altitude of 8,848 meters (29,029 feet) above sea level.

It is located on the Asian continent, in the Himalayas, specifically in the Mahalangur Himal submountain range; marks the border between China and Nepal, considered to be the highest border in the world

The meaning of his name comes from Sir George Everest, former topographer of India. In Nepali it means (Sagarmatha): “Front of the sky”.

