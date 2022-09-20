First reactions of Andor, the Star Wars series with Diego Luna

We are only a few days away from the premiere of Andorthe new series of starwars, and we already have the first reactions from critics. A few days ago, much of the specialized press was able to see the first four episodes of the thriller war starring diego moon. Basically, Andor It represents a twist for the franchise that critics have received very well, but… will the same thing happen with the most purist fans?

Andor follow Diego Luna as Cassian Andora member of the rebellion on an adventure set between Revenge of the Sith Y A new hope. During several interviews, both Luna and the cast have praised the direction and the world created by Tony Gilroy, showrunner of the series, but now the time has come for critics to give their opinion on this long-awaited project.

The first reactions of Andor promise a real show

Here is a compilation of the most popular reactions on networks.

For Maggie Lovitt, from Collider“Andor is not like any other story of star Wars that we have seen before. Diego Luna is at the center of an impressive and dangerous world in turmoil. It’s gritty, it’s mature, and it’s the most intelligent and knowledgeable story we’ve had to date. Tony Gilroy is a genius.”

Dave Chensky, host and producer of various podcasts, wrote the following:

“I have seen the first 3 episodes of Andor and I say this with the utmost conviction: This will be the show that makes me go back to starwars. ANDOR introduces new, memorable characters and an intriguing arc for Andor. And, in fact, he has something to say. Episode 3 is spectacular.”

Dan Murrell, member of the Hollywood Critics Associationgave one of the most enthusiastic early reactions to Andor:

“Now that the embargo for social networks of Andor has risen, I can say that it is, easily, the most cinematic of the shows of starwars until now. The first three episodes should have been presented as a single 90-minute episode. The intermissions between them are very random, but it’s a great episode!

The insider Grace Randolph He made a video for his YouTube channel in which he presented his opinion at length. But basically, she is among those members of the press who were not so convinced by what was presented in Andor (via):

“I have seen the first 4 episodes of Andor, and it is very different, both for better and for worse. I’m a little nervous after watching them (the episodes). It is the most adult series on Disney Plus to date, many characters are killed off and there are also implied sex scenes. But it is also the first series of starwars or Marvel who doesn’t have easter eggs That will hurt her social media interactions, there’s not much to talk about her.”

Liam T. Crowley of comic book, did not hesitate to go out of his way to praise the series. He mentions that Andor “it is what starwars needed – a little glimpse into the full storytelling potential of this IP. Very contained and independent. It unfolds as a series of events that gradually builds. There is a lot of intrigue about the big picture. Personal criticism: the pace can be unstable at times. Seeing her is a priority.”

Youtuber Victoria Rani commented the following:

“Andor reminds us that, in a rebellion, EVERYONE MATTER! We experience people on every level of this galactic conflict dealing with the messiness that delimits action and heroism. It goes deep, high and so many unexpected places in between. Could be my new favorite series starwars”.

Are you excited by the opinions of those who have already seen something of the series? Undoubtedly, expectations are getting higher. And after some disappointments with Obi-Wan Kenobi Y boba fett bookfans of starwarsThey obviously crave a high-quality product.

Andor will premiere its first three episodes this September 21 on Disney Plus.