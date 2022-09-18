First reactions to ‘Andor’, the new ‘Star Wars’ series

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’the spin-off of ‘Star Wars’ focused on the group of rebels who decided to steal the plans for the Death Star, was one of those surprises that very few expected and that ended up convincing almost everyone to even position itself in the middle of the table of our particular ranking of the best ‘Star Wars’ movies.

lucasfilm

The abrupt end of ‘Rogue One’ left us wanting to know more about this band of scoundrels led by Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Diego Luna (Cassian Andor). Now this opportunity has come. And it is, along with the future season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’, one of the most anticipated proposals in the galactic universe.

After finishing Obi-Wan and witnessing the best duel in the history of ‘Star Wars’, next september 21Disney+ premieres ‘Andor’, the prequel from ‘Rogue One’ directed by Tony Gilroy (who also wrote the script for ‘RO’) and which follows the adventures of Diego Luna’s character during the formative years of the Rebellion. And, as is often the case, a lucky few have had the privilege of being able watch the first four chapters. Y it seems that the force has accompanied the series which, let us remember, will cover five years in the life of its protagonist and will be divided into two seasons.

Thus, ‘Collider’ editor and critic Maggie Lovitt wrote that ‘Andor’ is “Unlike any ‘Star Wars’ story we’ve seen before.” And he has described the series as “ripe and ripe”pointing out that Tony Gilroy is “a genius”.

His partner Steve Weintraub has not hesitated to praise ‘Andor’, which could end up being his favorite series, as he acknowledges. One of the advantages of it? for now, “no lightsabers, no Jedi, no Tatooine.”

Lyra Hale of ‘Remix’ applauds the fact that viewers will want to “see every second”, and Sabina Graves of ‘Gizmodo’ applauds the “constant tension” that distills the series.

The critics agree on something: ‘Andor’ stands out for telling a mature story. Adam Lance Garcia of ‘Real Radio Room’ adds that the series “honors everything that has come before”, while Laura Sirikul of ‘Empire Magazine’ makes it special emphasis in the scriptthe music and the interpretations” and places it at the same level as ‘The Mandalorian’.

Jordan Maison of ‘Cinelinx’ rated ‘Andor’ as “prestigious” drama, while Rodrigo Pérez, from ‘The Playlist’, highlighted “the precision with which the series shows a society that lives oppressed”. For her part, Meghan O’Keefe, from ‘Decider’, raised the wisdom of how focusing on the little ones makes it possible for “the Star Wars universe to feel bigger than ever.”

In addition to the return of Diego Luna, we will also have the return of Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothmabriefly seen in ‘Episode III: Revenge of the sith’ and in ‘Rogue One’, and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. Unfortunately, we won’t have anyone from that list of actors we want to see in ‘Star Wars,’ but we do know that Anton Valensi, Alex Ferns, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough Y Fiona Shaw They are part of ‘Andor’, the series that promises to shake up the ‘Star Wars’ canon.

lucasfilm