First recharge in A14: HPC station in Conero Ovest. And now…

First recharge in A14: it is an HPC station installed by Free to X in Conero Ovest, near Ancona. The coverage of the motorway begins on the Adriatic ridge.

First recharge in A14: here are the other 10 arriving on the motorway

It is the fourth HPC charging station (up to 300 kW of power) opened by Free to X in the Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) network. There had been before West Bucket (Modena), East Flaminia (north of Rome) e San Zenone Ovest (south of Milan), all in A1. These are the first 4 cards of the plan which foresees the construction of a network of 100 HPC stations in the ASPI network in two years, with an average distance of 50 km from each other. Now, Free to X tells us, another 10 construction sites are at an advanced stage in the service areas of East Secchia (A1 – Bologna-Milan), West Jupiter (A1 – Florence – Rome), West Teano (A1 – Rome-Naples), St. Nicholas East (A1 – Naples-Rome) The East and West Pioppa (A14 -Bologna-Rimini), Arda West (A1 – Milan-Bologna), North Brianza(A4 Milan-Brescia), Monferrato East / West (A26 – Genoa-Gravellona). Others will be activated in January in the center-south along the Adriatic ridge on the A14 and A16.

First reload in A14 and… / How Free To X moves

The requests for connection to local energy distributors and the projects for the entire plan have already been defined, while the green light from the local authorities has for now been acquired at 65%. With competitive procedures, the suppliers of equipment such as transformer cabins and columns were selected (for the latter it won the Alpitronic of Bolzano). Free to X plans to activate on average 4/5 station per month, until the plan is completed. The total investment is 75 million, self-financed by the company of the ASPI group. Access to the columns is possible for customers thanks to apps or cards of all the main top-up operators. December 21st an agreement was announced even with the network Intercharge by Hubject, shared by over 1,000 B2B charging operators, with 400,000 charging stations in 52 countries. Free To X projects now concern the construction of off-grid charging stations (first contract with the airports of Milan Linate And Malpensa). And of alternative fuel stations, such as LNG and Hydrogen.

Columns on the motorway: the ART defines the new rules

But on the highway there will not be only Free to X stations. And now the Transport Regulation Authority (ART) has launched a public consultation to establish the patterns of public notices. To these must be observed i motorway concessionaires for the sub-concession of fuel distribution, catering and electric charging. Comments and proposals can be made within on January 24. “The measures in consultation are aimed at opening markets, contain costs for users and rebalance contractual relationships. By defining a clear and stable regulatory framework in a rapidly evolving market“, Explains the President of the Authority, Nicola Zacchaeus. Among the principles in consultation, user protection is a focal point. With measures such as a uniform discipline for the price moderation e there publication of price lists, also online, for electric recharging, with maximum market opening.