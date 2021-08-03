First red carpet for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox, on the occasion of the American Music Awards 2020, showed up on the red carpet with her new boyfriend, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a gorgeous dark green dress of Azzi and Osta, he a white suit signed Balmain.

The actress she ended her ten-year marriage to Brian Austin Green in May, star of the show Beverly Hills 90210 in which he played David, and with whom he had three children, Journey River, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 6 and Noah Shannon, 8. After some tug-of-war, the couple decided to divorce and now the wonderful Megan has a new partner.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and the bitterness of the ex

That they were together it was known from this summer, when she shared on social media a snap of them with a romantic caption, but it is with the AMA 2020 that there was the debut in the company. Megan even presented the performance of Machine Gun Kelly, who performed with Travis Barker, a member of Blink 182. The rapper sang Bloody Valentine and My Ex’s Best Friend.

This new love blossomed during 2020, however, seems to have very embittered the ex-husband of Megan Fox, especially since the first photo of the new couple was published a few months after the separation.

Brian Austin Green in fact, immediately after the offending photo where Megan declares that the heart is of that beautiful boy who is next to her (Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours), replied to the ex always via Instagram. He posted a photo with a caption that is anything but random: is practically the same (Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours), but it is not dedicated to a new girlfriend. To be beautiful are its four figli, three of them had with Megan. One not too veiled criticism to the difference in priorities between the two after the end of the marriage.