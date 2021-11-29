First referendum on the green pass in Switzerland: clear victory of the yes

Listen to the audio version of the article

Swiss citizens confirm the anti coronavirus green pass with a not huge but clear majority. In the referendum on what in the Swiss Confederation is called the Covid-19 certificate, the yeses won with a majority of 62%. Opponents, with 38%, therefore remained very far from the threshold of victory.

It was certainly an interesting test for Switzerland but not only, because it is clear that this Swiss popular vote is also a message to the outside, considering the tensions triggered in many countries by those who in various ways oppose vaccines and / or to the green passes.

Among the cantons that most sided with the yes to the Covid-19 certificate are the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino and the canton of Zurich, the German-speaking Swiss economic capital, the first with about 65% and the second with 66%; in Basel-country and the city won the yeses with 65% and 70% respectively. The only two cantons where it won the no are Schwyz and Appenzell Innerrhoden, both of which are small and German-speaking. On the side of the French-speaking area, the canton of Geneva recorded the victory of yeses with a percentage of 62%. Overall, among the Swiss there was a clear prevalence of the yes to the green pass, based on an awareness of the fight against the virus and also in the wake of fears about new waves of the virus.

The law on which it was voted provides, among other things, in addition to the green pass, also the anti-pandemic plans to support the economy and this may also have contributed to the fairly clear victory of yes. After having passed the first anti Covid law (approved with 60% in popular vote), the Swiss Government and Parliament have tightened the anti-coronavirus prevention measures and amended the law, creating the basis for the Covid-19 certificate, which documents vaccination, or recovery from disease, or a negative test result.

The certificate is essentially a Swiss version of the green pass, is internationally recognized and is required in Switzerland to go to public places such as restaurants, gyms, cinemas, and participate in large events. Almost all the Swiss parties have supported the yes in this referendum on the tightening of the Covid law, with the exception of the UDC (nationalist right, weighty party in Parliament) and some small political groups.