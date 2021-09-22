First Reformed: Paul Schrader’s film review

MILAN – There are films that are born legendary and maintain this status thanks to the attention immediately reserved for them. But there are also many other films that, like ugly ducklings of the seventh art, need someone to support them so that they can reach the audience and then walk on their own legs. It is in the latter category that a film that we never tire of talking about fits into: First Reformed by Paul Schrader. A film that never arrived in Italian cinemas of which we of Hot Corn we talked to you over and over again. First time? When the now legendary A24, a New York production and distribution house that a few years ago saw the light of all those projects that the studios would never consider, announced that it would take care of its distribution.

We were outraged that Ethan Hawke, for us the best actor of his generation, had not been nominated for an Oscar as a lead actor, despite holding the entire film on his shoulders. We were further embittered that Paul Schrader, the man behind Taxi Driver And Wild bull, had received from the Academy his first nomination for First Reformed, to then see the statuette parade as the best script from the much more conciliatory script than Green Book. He who, as the American poster of the film states, was one of the most decisive creators of modern cinema. The mocking fate also wanted the film to be presented in competition on the same day in Venice in 2017 The shape of water, then destined to take off from the lagoon taking home the Golden Lion and the Oscar for Best Film (a double that hadn’t happened since Laurence Olivier’s Hamlet in 1948!).

But over time First Reformed it has become a small cult (you can find it digitally on CHILI) to the delight of those who, from Venice onwards, feared he would enter the spiral of oblivion, as unfortunately happens to many films presented in the lagoon. A film made in 4: 3 format, an idea suggested to the director by the vision of Ida by the Polish Pawlikowski, for a work that draws inspiration without hesitation from Bergman, Dreyer and Bresson. Ethan Hawke plays Reverend Ernst Toller, a former military chaplain, now pastor of the first Snowbridge Reformed Church in New York (hence the title of the film). Faith falters, the sense of guilt for a serious bereavement for which he is held responsible tears him apart and his health conditions are very precarious. A man seeking help approached by Mary (Amanda Seyfried) and Michael (Philip Ettinger) who, in turn, live a deep tension that is difficult to overcome. Mary is pregnant but her fervent environmental husband wants her to have an abortion, because a child does not deserve to live in a cruel world that is destined to become extinct.

The film poses existential questions to the viewer from which it is difficult to escape, where the most dominant seems to be: is a church that celebrates creation still credible, but is it estranged from making a political question of its annihilation? Thus, magically, the words of Neil Young blend perfectly with those of the Scriptures in the mouth of the Reverend Toller. At the hands of Ethan Hawke, we are witnessing a ruthlessly credible spiritual and psychological crisis, which is perhaps the only possibility of awakening the affective sphere (and at the same time who knows … of the political one). Redemption is a pivotal theme in Schrader’s filmography, even in his most recent one The card collector, but from First Reformed a new era has opened in the author’s artistic career. The New York Times called the film not so much as an incredibly discovery “fresh”For a director over seventy, but as a real epiphany.