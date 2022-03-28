First report of Juan Otero’s injury

The America club opted for the traditional Eagle Tour in the United States with the aim of not losing pace, after the win against Toluca F.C. in the last match of the MX League before the break for FIFA datethe capital team held two preparation matches against the tigers from Michael Herrera and the Monterey Stripedin both the rivals took the victory of 2-1.

For the last game of the Eagles in Austin, the trainedr Fernando Ortiz used the services of the Colombian soccer player, Juan Otero from the start, however, he did not have a good day, because he was the victim of a strong injury to his right ankle as a result of a tackle from Daniel Parrto.

Precisely, when the stopwatch marked 66′ minutes, the medical personnel had to enter the field of play to attend to the azulcrema reinforcement, although he tried to continue participating just when he tried to put his foot on the field, he did not tolerate the pain, said blow generated the exit of Knoll and in his place came Iker Moreno, who assisted the azulcrema team.

Report on Otero’s injury

According to information from Brian Frias Espinosa, it will be this Sunday, March 27, when the pertinent exams will be carried out on Juan Oteror to find out the seriousness of your injury. For their part, the Eagles of America They continue without disclosing the pertinent medical part, although some media assure that it could be a sprain, which would mean a drop for the next game against Necaxa.