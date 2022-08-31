First round of the MIR exam: advice and warnings

The month of September is synonymous with a return to routine, also for next MIR applicants, who after the end of the summer intensify their study to finish the last year of the degree and start preparing for the test. For this reason, many of them use their social networks to share advice and warnings to take into account when facing the first round of the agenda.

Among the most repeated recommendations, two stand out: go to class and do all the tests and drills you can. “I think it’s a waste of time to read and underline things, the best way to integrate concepts is by asking questions,” wrote a student about it. Regarding the repetition and constant correction of the drills, several users admit that through this technique “You will see concepts that are repeated over and over again and that from seeing them so much in the second round you will already have assimilated them”.

Hello, in this account I follow many veterans who have been or are in preparation for the MIR, this week or next many of us started the first round and it would be cool to create a thread of things that you would tell your first round self that I would have helped, pf compaltan – DR. PENURIAS (@DPenurias) August 29, 2022

For many, the objective now “is not to memorize, but to prepare the material for future rounds”, therefore, if you can’t work a manual, “it’s okay, you’ll have time”. However, regarding the realization of schemes, there are different opinions. While some confess that they “prefer to avoid them”, others admit that it is very helpful to develop “a scheme of the great blocks that make up the subjects”, without going into details.

MIR preparation tips: prioritize the race and rest

On the other hand, the MIRs have also wanted to underline the importance of “Always prioritize sixth in the race” and not the preparation of the test, in addition to “getting involved in the rotary as much as you can”. However, the greatest advice from veterans to students is clear: “allow yourself breaks, they are much needed”.

“The fundamental thing in the first round is try to understand very important and frequently asked pathologies. It is also vital to have gone to class and take good notes”, assures a MIR, emphasizing that “above all, the most crucial thing is not to get overwhelmed”. Finally, a user pointed out the importance of “work without obsessing”taking advantage of the course “because in the end it is an advantage you have”.

I think it’s a waste of time to read and underline things, the best way to integrate concepts is by asking questions!! you will appreciate it in the intensive — Sara (@saradetoro18) August 29, 2022

In addition, several MIR ensure that it is fundamental in the entire process of preparing the exam “do not compare your net with your friends, or colleagues”. “It’s very toxic and unrealistic, always compare yourself to yourself,” they say.