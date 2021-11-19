first rumors about the characters of the sequel to No Way Home

The highly anticipated hasn’t even arrived in theaters Spider-Man: No Way Home, that we are already preparing for the new movie of the wall climber, that is Spider-Man 4 that could review some very well known characters from the fandom and let’s talk about Harry Osborn And Gwen Stacy.

The two aforementioned PCs are two well-known faces in the world of Marvel comics and also movies with Gwen Stacy who was in fact the first great love of Spider-Man and that we can see played by Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man of 2012. Unfortunately in the history of comics, the young girl’s life had a tragic ending, with the student who died during a Spidey fight with Goblin.

Harry Osborn is also very well known, but for having been the best friend of the good guy for some time Peter Parker. Son of the first Goblin, namely Norman Osborn, Harry later becomes the successor to Spider-Man’s arch enemy himself, playing the role of Goblin II or New Goblin, and was portrayed by James Franco in the famous 2004 film, Spider-Man 2.

Returning to the announcement, according to the report of colleagues at Giant Freaking Robot, Harry Osborn and Gwen Stacy they might arrive in the sequel to No Way Home, that is precisely Spider-Man 4. Unfortunately we do not have official confirmations to support their thesis and for this reason we recommend that you take this information with a grain of salt until official correction.

After all No Way Home It is one of most anticipated movies of recent years, and the fact that multiple parallel universes related to Spidey are colliding has created no small excitement in the fans who have gone into raptures with the latest trailer.

Consequently it seems absolutely plausible to us that even if in not in this film, they could also arrive new characters related to the past of Peter Parker, although we are honestly very curious to know how the character of Gwen Stacy will interact with that of Michelle (MJ) played by the well-known actress Zendaya.