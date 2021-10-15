first run films and the great classics of cinema

Every Wednesday in the first and second evening on Iris, channel 11 of tivùsat.

Comes a new film collection on Iris: the “Author’s Visions” cycle. A rich and varied review of author’s titles, including premieres and cult films, await you every Wednesday in the first and second evening, starting from today 13 October, to the channel 11 by tivùsat (and channel 22 of digital terrestrial).

Let’s find out some of the main films that will be broadcast.

Wednesday 13 October: “The Last Samurai” and “Wild Heart”

The “Author’s Visions” cycle by Iris opens in style, Wednesday 13 October with two great cult: “The last samurai“In prime time and”Wild Heart”In the late evening.

“The last samurai”. The 2003 film is directed by Edward Zwick and is interpreted by: Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Shin Koyamanda, Tony Goldwyn and Masato Harada . We are in Japan in 1876, Emperor Meiji recruits a skilled commander of the American army, Nathan Algren, a veteran of the civil war, to train his troops in the use of firearms. In the fight against the last samurai, Algren will be captured and spared by the enemy, who will instruct him on the customs and the code of honor of the valiant warriors of the Rising Sun.

The 2003 film is directed by and is interpreted by: . We are in Japan in 1876, Emperor Meiji recruits a skilled commander of the American army, Nathan Algren, a veteran of the civil war, to train his troops in the use of firearms. In the fight against the last samurai, Algren will be captured and spared by the enemy, who will instruct him on the customs and the code of honor of the valiant warriors of the Rising Sun. “Wild Heart”. The 1990 film is directed by David Lynch and is interpreted by: Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern, Diane Ladd, Willem Dafoe, JE Freeman, Isabella Rossellini and Harry Dean Stanton. It is a road movie based on a novel by Barry Gifford, winner of the Golden palm for best film al 43rd Cannes Film Festival. Sailor is jailed following a murder committed in self-defense. After his release, together with his mistress Lula, he flees to California, banning his probation obligations.

The other films of the collection

Here are some of the other great titles from Iris’ film festival. “Nocturnal Animals”, never aired in prime time, direct and co-produced by Tom Ford, with Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Isla Fisher And Armie Hammer. Presented in competition in Venice, where it won the Grand Jury Prize.

Another absolute first vision is “The big game”, with Tobey Maguire And Liev Schreiber, in the role of chess champions Bobby Fischer And Boris Spassky. In the first clear vision, “Lost civilization”, among the 10 best films of 2017, according to the magazine Time, with Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson And Sienna Miller.

Still, “The Prince of the Desert “, the 2011 epic based on the novel by Hans Ruesch “The thirst Black“, With Antonio Banderas And Freida Pinto.

Great anticipation for the latest film of Quentin Tarantino “Once upon a time in New York”, with protagonists Leonardo Dicaprio, Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie.

It is then the turn of the moving and thrilling true story told in “Lion – The Way Home”, with Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel And Rooney Mara. It’s still: “Welcome to Marwen”, written and directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Steve Carell, “Spartacus”, the 1960 film directed by Stanley Kubrick, written by Dalton Trumbo and performed by Kirk Dougrals, And “Collateral Beauty”, the 2016 film directed by David Frankel with Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley And Kate Winslet.

Finally, the super-cult films directed by Martin Scorsese “The Departed – Good and Evil” And “Shutter Island”. The first is from 2006 and is played by Leonardo Dicaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson And Alec Baldwin. The second, on the other hand, is from 2010 and is played by Leonardo Dicaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley And Michelle Williams.

The promo

While waiting for the airing of the titles of Iris’s film collection “Author’s Visions”, at the following link you can see the promo of the cycle. To not miss all the news coming on TV, keep following the updates of TV The Guide.