first shot of 10th title for PSG in Angers

Depending on the result of Olympique de Marseille against Nantes, Paris-SG can be crowned this Wednesday, during the 33rd day.

The question is no longer whether PSG will be champions of France, but when. After their victory over OM on Sunday (2-1), at the end of a Classic of the greatest boredom, the capital club has a 15-point lead over its Marseille runner-up in the standings. Of course, you should never say never, especially with Paris-SG. In this case, it would take a cataclysm to imagine OM or Rennes, third at 18 points, overtaking Mauricio Pochettino… In fact, Kylian Mbappé and company could even put an end to the suspense this Wednesday in Angers (9 p.m.) , on the 33rd day. They will have to do better than OM against Antoine Kombouaré’s FC Nantes. “Antoine is a friend and a supporter of PSG, but I think he will first think of doing well for Nantes than helping us.“, smiled Pochettino on Monday, repeating several times his ambition to win his case “as soon as possible“. If mass is not said in Angers, there will be a catch-up session on Saturday, against Lens.

Given the current context, with the discontent of the Parisian Ultras which is set to last, the Rouge et Bleu have every interest in being crowned this Wednesday, at Raymond-Kopa, in order to avoid the embarrassment of a title won in front of a Silent Princes Park…”Everyone has the right to express themselves, we are in a democracy. I just hope that we can celebrate together obtaining a tenth title for the club, it is important. But for the future, I hope there can be a good agreement“says Mauricio Pochettino, not knowing if he is still part of the future of Paris Saint-Germain. “I still have a year of contract, it’s not just a question of desire“, he slipped on this subject in a press conference, without much conviction. And for good reason, multiple sources suggest that the Argentinian technician will be asked to leave his place at the end of the season.

Personally, it would be an immense joy to win this title and to be part of this tenth coronation to offer it to the club. Mauricio Pochettino

“It will already be important to win the title, and as soon as possible, it would be better. For the celebration, it depends more on the club and the supporters… Personally, it would be an immense joy to win this title and to be part of this tenth coronation to offer it to the club“, Continued Pochettino, in place for a year and a half and who will thus win the second major trophy with Paris after the Coupe de France 2021, the third with the Champions Trophy at the start of 2021. In the credits column, we can also add a Champions League semi-final last season. In that of debits, the defeats in the Trophée des champions and in the Coupe de France in 2021-22, but also and above all the exit from the track in C1 a few weeks ago, against Real. A new European humiliation which will leave a bitter taste for lovers of the Parisian club at the end of the campaign, despite this title which is coming. Especially since before that, PSG has only rarely shone with the quality of its game, with often sluggish performances, or even worse, and half-time stars. The half-empty glass.

Read alsoLigue 1: PSG crowned champion of France on Wednesday in Angers, if …

We also remember that PSG only won two of their six matches against the other Top 4 teams, two hard-fought successes against OM (2-1) and Rennes (1-0). For the rest, two draws (0-0 in Marseille and 0-0 against Nice) and two losses (2-0 in Rennes and 1-0 in Nice) out of the four conceded in total in 2021-22. Fortunately, the future champions of France have often made their money in the last minutes, with forceps, they who are also still undefeated at home (15 wins, 1 draw), an exception on the scale of the European Top 5.

Messi, Neymar and Verratti out

The disappointment is in any case only greater than the expectations were enormous after the flashy transfer window of last summer. The account is not there. And again, fortunately Kylian Mbappé was there to make a difference and thus hide Parisian shortcomings… “The time to take stock will come after obtaining the title and the end of the championship. The Champions League was a major goal. It’s a disappointment and the club will therefore continue to chase this trophy.“Blown Mauricio Pochettino, who will also have to compose without Neymar Jr (suspended), Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti or even Presnel Kimpembe (injured) in Angers, to name a few. “It’s an opportunity for players who don’t usually play a lot to be involved and also for young people to be in the group and gain experience.“, he positively.

And to add, with a view to an ever longer end of the season for everyone:The motivation is there because the title is not yet acquired. We also have this motivation to give the club this tenth title, which is important for the history of the club. We also have to respect ourselves, the opponents and the club. This is how it should be done.“It would indeed be good not to reproduce too often performances like that of Monaco (3-0), before the international break… On the menu after Angers? Lens, then the surprising team from Strasbourg, Troyes, Montpellier and the current Messina red lantern.

Read alsoThe notes of PSG-OM: Donnarumma and Lopez feverish, Neymar in legs

It will then be time to look to the future, with an off-season that we imagine hectic. According to some sources, Angel Di Maria, Leo Paredes, Sergio Ramos or even Mauro Icardi are among the potential starters, or in any case players pushed towards the exit. Julian Draxler and Layvin Kurzawa too. The main question, however, will concern Kylian Mbappé. Will leave, won’t leave? In the meantime, place in Angers, with perhaps a tenth title – eight since the start of the Qatari era – which would allow Paris-SG to equal the national record of AS Saint-Etienne. Even if the heart is not at the party a few weeks after Madrid, it is not nothing.