first sneak peeks of the film shot in space

Curiosity Cinema in space: a space study is planned for Tom Cruise’s film

New details have leaked about the film that Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman will shoot in space. The Variety website reports that the Universal Pictures-produced film is not yet stocked with a script, but the filmmakers are planning to have one written and ready for 2023.

Cruise’s space project should be a priority for the studio at the moment and will most likely be the next film Cruise will work on after he’s done with. Mission: Impossible 8, a sequel that Cruise is preparing to shoot in South Africa under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise’s longtime collaborator. Quarrie directed Jack Reacher – The Ultimate Prooftwo films by Mission: Impossible (Rogue Nation and Fallout) and written Operation Valkyrie, Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrowthe reboot The Mummy and the highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

The release date of the eighth installment of the long-running spy franchise launched by Brian De Palma in 1996 has recently slipped from July 7, 2023 to June 28, 2024, as has the release of McQuarrie’s seventh film, which has been postponed several times to due to COVID-19, was further postponed from 30 September to 14 July 2023.

Tornado to the “space” project, most of the film will reportedly be shot on Earth, but there will be several scenes that will only be “partially shot on the International Space Station” with some “additional footage … to be shot on a rocket”. It was previously reported that the entire film would be shot in space, but it seems that the logistical difficulties ultimately made the filmmakers more practical and the “partially shot” made it more feasible and even more credible and approachable. at the production level.

As for the story, the film is described as an “action and adventure” film with Cruise playing “an unfortunate guy who in spite of himself is in the position of being the only person capable of saving the Earth.”

The film that will benefit from a budget of 200 million dollars will be a collaboration between Elon Musk’s Space X and NASA, and as mentioned, part of the production will take place aboard the International Space Station, a truly daring choice with a futuristic flavor.