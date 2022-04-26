First Spider-Man film censored for homophobic phrase

Midtime Editorial

Exactly 20 years after the first film of spider-man with Tobey Maguire was released worldwide in theaters, in this 2022 it is news again and not because the actor has been in Spider-Man: No Way Homebut because The pioneering Spider-Man film was censored in the UK when removing a sentence from the original format as it is considered homophobic.

All the noise about this measure arose from the fact that a user on social networks called @PaperPlaneTF realized that in Spider-Man 1 they removed part of the dialogue of the character of Peter Parker and they even replaced the original phrase with an audio overlay that says “That’s a cute outfit” (“It’s a nice suit”).

What scene was deleted from Spider-Man for homophobia?

everything happens when peter parker he already has full knowledge of his superpowers and decides to use them to earn some money fighting inside a cagewhere for rival it has the character named bonesawplayed by the late wrestler Randy Savage, who was a star with the WWE company.

In the original scene, Parker is holding on to the top of the cage to prevent his opponent from catching him and says: “Hey, nice outfit. Did your husband give it to you?” (“Hey, nice suit. Did your husband give it to you?”). That is the phrase they removed from Spider-Man for broadcast on television in the UK being considered homophobic.

What We Know About Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man For ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Yes Spider-Man: No Way Home made history as one of the highest-grossing movies in cinema and managed to bring together the three actors who have given life to the “friendly New York neighbor”, expectations are very high for the next Marvel film that is Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of MadnessPlanned for its premiere on July 8, 2022 and in which it has been rumored that Tobey Maguire could appear.

“In Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel Studios, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries like never before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strangewho, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-boggling and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary,” reads the official synopsis for the film directed by Sam Raimi, who directed the trilogy. Spider-Man original.

