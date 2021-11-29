First spy photos of the definitive Ferrari Purosangue bodywork

We have been following it for more than a year: the first sightings of lifted forklifts from the parts of Maranello they can be dated to around September-October of last year. And so far little, if any, had changed compared to the shots of the time: the raised trim model of the Ferrari, one of the most reserved projects in the entire history of the brand, had only been glimpsed under the deceptive forms of the Maserati Levante. Until today: the ones we show you here are the very first photos of the Thoroughbred of production with the definitive bodywork.

Little is seen yet. This new sighting certainly does not constitute a decisive aid in tracing the shapes of the bodywork: as you can see (and as always happens when a pre-production body peeps out of the assembly lines for the first time), the camouflages are very heavy. Muzzle, bonnet, sides, tail: not even the smallest flap of sheet metal – nor of the windows or lights – is visible.

A first look at the proportions. Today’s shots are important for at least two reasons. The first: they represent the concrete testimony of the progress of development work, indirectly confirming the presentation date announced for the model, which will be shown to the world in the course of 2022. The second, even more relevant: they provide us with some initial indications on the silhouette and proportions of what will be the body of the production Purosangue.

Agile shapes. The first consideration that can be made in this sense concerns the size: the forklift our photographers came across seems more compact than those made on the basis of the Levante (which measures exactly 5.00 meters in length). It is still difficult, on the basis of these findings alone, to express on the definitive dimensions that the Purosangue will have, but it is an impression that must be taken into account because, if nothing else, it reveals the optical effect generated by its undoubtedly more agile forms.

It is basically a higher GT. Where the Maserati model has in all respects the features of a sport utility, Ferrari will be recognized for its extremely sporty setting: the rear window, in the latter case, slides off like on a coupé and – even more important – the relationship between the parts of the side, therefore on one side that of the lower section (wheel arch and sheet metal) and on the other the upper one (uprights and windows) repeats, on a higher set-up, the classic one of the GT cars with front longitudinal engine that have made the history of the brand.

Pay attention to the details: the double filler neck. Having made our stylistic considerations, the question of engines still remains partially to be clarified. But even in this sense, today’s spy photos come to our rescue: the fact that the forklift was photographed from both sides allows us to definitively confirm the presence of the plug-in hybrid in the Purosangue range. In this regard, note the presence of two doors – one for refilling, the other for refueling – on the rear fenders.

The issues to clarify: the powertrains. In any case, there are questions from the point of view of the powertrain. The first: which thermal unit will be used for the rechargeable solution between the 3.0 V6 of the 296 GTB and the 4.0 V8 of the SF90 Stradale (provided that both have not been chosen)? The second: the presence – possibly – of the naturally aspirated V12 at the top of the range. Which would crown the offer with a proposal of absolute mechanical prestige and which would help position the Purosangue at the top of the already rarefied niche of ultra-luxury SUVs and crossovers.