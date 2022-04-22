first steps of your adventure

Minecraft is a well-known game inside and outside the video game industry. His style has become symbol recognized by several generationsso much so that it seems like an immortal title.

There’s never a bad time to start in Minecraft… or come back. Both new and veteran users fall into the same trap: its apparent simplicity. The drama comes when you start playing and realize the well of hours you’ve fallen into. You feel completely lost and start drowning in questions: Where I go?, What do I do now? What is my goal? This basic guide will help you take the first steps in your adventure.

Enter the world of Minecraft

Minecraft is an infinite video game for those who are willing to give their time and creativity. The first “little step” of your adventure should be accepting that this is a background experience and in which you mark the rhythm.

After creating your account, you start a new game. The first game is usually the test bench for most users and ends up being discarded, so don’t worry too much. I recommend that you choose the “single player” mode for this first learning game.

You are already in the world. Now what? The answer to this question is one of the minecraft virtues. The video game will non-invasively “force” you to set goals. If you don’t, you will die.

Set short-term goals

The first thing you should do in Minecraft is ensure your survival: get raw materials, tools, food and a shelter. You already have short-term goals set!

start with hit trees to get wood. Once you get enough, build a Crafting Bench or workbench, which will in turn allow you to create your first tools.





The beak It is the first tool you make and it will be a faithful friend that will accompany you until the end of your days in Minecraft. On the table you can also make other tools. I recommend making a axe to get wood from trees. Remember that tools have durability.

First need solved. The following is the meal. In Minecraft you must eat to not starve and to recover life. You can search apples on the trees either kill animals to get their meat. You can also get rotten meat from zombies… each with their limits. I don’t judge anyone!

You have tools and food… but the night it falls on you Darkness has always been a natural enemy of humanity. Our ancestors built shelters and kept fires burning to ward off predators. You know what step comes next: build a makeshift house (or the final) and place torches everywhere. Minecraft monsters hate light.





You can build your house from scratch or take advantage of the structure of the land to make shelters style Hobbit burrow or dwarven cave. The good thing about Minecraft is that you can do literally anything stuff. The limit is your imagination.

Evolution, evolution, evolution…

The possibilities in Minecraft are very varied, it all depends on the philosophy of the player. You can choose to focus on produce food with farms and plantations (with their corresponding tools) once you have secured the perimeter of your house.

You can also dedicate yourself to collect raw materials to evolve your home and equipment. Materials will vary by Biome. Some of them:

Sand

Wood

Stone

Coal

Iron

lapis lazuli

Prayed

Redstone

Emerald

Diamond

Underquartz

Obsidian

In any case, you will need a kiln in your home, although I recommend that you leave room because in the end you will end up choosing to put more than one to treat several materials at the same time.

This is when a minecraft turning point: the selection of players. This is when players who simply aren’t looking for the Minecraft experience tend to drop out. Short-term goals are no longer a problem and the Long-term goals.

Obtaining materials, organizing them in the base and knowing how to invest them correctly are tasks that require a lot of trial and error… and no less patience. For example: by adding iron and coal in the furnace you will be able to make iron ingots, which in turn will allow you to create better equipment. Pickaxe, sword, helmet, boots, breastplate, ax and more.

How to create objects? The party of combinations

The culture surrounding Minecraft is huge. The most complicated part and the one that brings new players the most are the recipes. There are hundreds of recipes, which vary depending on the materials we use. Sometimes the manufacture of an object has various stages of creation of other objects. You can choose to go on an adventure without guides for these recipes, but I do not recommend it.





If you want to have a little support, you can use the minecraftcraftingguide.net website, which brings togetherand all the recipes you need to survive in the dangerous world of Minecraft. Once you get past the recipe hurdle, your life in the game will start to get a little easier.

Other ways to start…

There are other more relaxed ways to play Minecraft, although my philosophy has always been to learn from trial and error. modes Creative Y Pacific Difficulty they are not hungry (need to eat), for example.





In Creative Mode you have unlimited resources Y There’s no enemies. This is a perfect place to “study” recipes, for example. On the other hand, if your interest in Minecraft is focused solely on construction, Creative Mode will free you from the entire survival section.

This is a resume everything you need to know before you start playing Minecraft. Try to take your first few hours with patience and without demanding too much of yourself, little by little you will see your progression. If you spend enough hours on it, this guide will soon fall short.