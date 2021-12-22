first stone in 2023. The skyscrapers disappeared – Corriere.it

from Maurizio Giannattasio

New stadium with bars, lounges and restaurants. The project of the village of San Siro changes: the hotels and offices have been canceled, a tower and a piece of roofing of the third ring remain of the Meazza (driven into the ground like a sword in the stone). Opening from the 2026/2027 season

Only the date of the official communication was missing. For the rest, Populous Cathedral had been known for months to win the challenge for the new AC Milan and Inter stadium. Yesterday, after a very long surplace and a difficult day, the teams decided to formalize the big step, also to subtract media space to the committees opposed to the demolition of the San Siro and entice the fans with dazzling renderings and services that match other European stadiums. Set aside the Two Rings designed by Manica, Progetto Cmr and Sportium, to take place in the center of the village the Cathedral, the project by Populous, the architecture studio that among others designed the new Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium and the Wembley stadium and, at the beginning of September, it opened its offices in Milan very providentially behind the Duomo, that is, a stone’s throw from those spiers to which the Cathedral aspires to refer and a stone’s throw from the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, another iconic sign that can be traced in the figure of the new stadium. To be precise, in the glass gallery surrounding the plant e it will host bars, lounges and restaurants in an attempt to resemble its big sister. What changes for the village, that is, everything that will be done around the Cathedral.

Hotels and offices The two towers that were to house hotels and offices disappear from the rendering, but the strange semantic formula that goes by the name of re-functionalization of the Meazza also disappears. Of the glorious San Siro there remains, exactly as the Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni said, a vestige, that is, one of the towers and a piece of cover of the third ring driven into the ground like a sword in the stone. On the other hand, greenery increases with a new public park of about 50 thousand square meters of filtering greenery, as well as completely underground parking lots and a totally pedestrian area. An obligatory choice according to the teams after the decision to halve the volumes and fall within the rules of the Territorial Governance Plan. Clearly, the citadel of sport remains and many of the recreational and sporting activities will be free of charge or have an agreement with the Municipality.

The capacity of the plant Aesthetic enjoyment aside, what interests the stadium-goer on the other hand. Starting from the capacity between 60 and 65 thousand seats of which about 12,500 premium. With the solemn promise by Scaroni and the Nerazzurri CEO Alessandro Antonello that the price of tickets for the fans will not increase and that the corporate seats will make the difference in the revenues of the two teams. I remember – said Scaroni to Courier service

– that Arsenal has 8,000 corporate seats and 52,000 for fans. The 8,000 corporates generate revenues equivalent to 52,000 seats. According to first estimates the two teams could bring in at least 80 million more a year starting in 2027 against a cost of 600 million.

Deadlines Then there are the technological installations that will dramatically transform the architectural aspect of the stadium: during Inter matches, a snake of blue light wraps the coils around the structure; during AC Milan matches, the columns will be enveloped in flaming reflections. Now you will have to proceed with the final design, which will take a few months of work. The goal of arriving at a presentation of a complete project in the course of 2022, to lay the foundation stone in 2023 and be able to play in the new stadium the 2026-27 season. While the sports district and the demolition of the Meazza would concern the second phase, from 2026-27 to 2031, also because San Siro will have to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games. contrary to the killing of the football ladder it grows day by day. the first appeal to the TAR has already started and public debates and referendums are looming on the horizon.

The clubs Pending events, marketing to take over. The new San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world – says Scaroni – characterized by a strong identity and recognizability. An attractive, accessible and sustainable stadium that will represent a new icon for the city. The new stadium in Milan – says Antonello – will rise in the center of a very modern, green and liveable area 365 days a year. The birth of a district for sport and leisure, with a new park of 50 thousand square meters, will allow the district to become a destination of excellence for sport and entertainment. The happiest of all is Christopher Lee, boss of Populous: The Cathedral will become one of the most iconic stadiums in world football.

