First success for the new Marelli. An e-axle order arrives from a major manufacturer

Marelli Electric Powertrain Strasbourg a joint venture born from the union between the transmission manufacturer Punch and Marelli, which in turn was born in 2019 from the merger between Magneti Marelli and Calsonic Kansei. The engineering and production capacity of the transmissions is concentrated in the Strasbourg office, and it is here that the new company received its first important order, a few months after the company was set up, which took place last May.

Marelli has announced that a major OEM has ordered a significant amount of e-axle, ie electrified axles, without revealing the exact quantity or even the identity of the customer. Production of this component will start in 2024.

The joint venture, in which Marelli holds the majority, combines the proven experience of the two partner companies to develop and assemble integrated and optimized “e-axle” systems for electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids.

We do not currently have the characteristics of the requested product, and we do not even know if it will be used for BEV or PHEV, as well as not known if for cars or other type of vehicle. Marelli Electric Powertrain has revealed that the system will be compatible with the strictest functional safety requirements, such as the ASIL-D level (Automotive Safety Integrity Level D), and will be one of the most compact, efficient and performing solutions on the market. We also know that it will be a system with active torque vectoring.