first team to be paid in cryptocurrencies

A team of baseball Australia became the first team in the world to pay its players and staff in bitcoin.

Perth Heat, who plays in the Australian Baseball League, will also sell merchandise, club memberships and tickets in bitcoin after partnering with the cryptocurrency payment company OpenNode. The self-styled “Bitcoin Baseball Team” announced Wednesday that it has appointed a chief bitcoin officer to switch from Australian dollars to the new cryptocurrency.

A baseball cap with the bitcoin symbol imposed on the Perth Heat logo is among the merchandising on offer in the online store. Perth Heat CEO Steven Nelkovski said, “We strongly believe that the mindset that bitcoin imparts will be felt by our players, coaches, staff and our loyal fan base. We can’t wait to see how much value a sport can bring to a community in the bitcoin era ”.

Bitcoin and sports: an Australian baseball team also decides to adopt cryptocurrencies

“We know the community sees the Perth Heat as a model of success. We hope our adoption of Bitcoin inspires others to embrace this monetary system. ” Perth Heat is the latest sports franchise to adopt cryptocurrency. The famous Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of the LA Lakers basketball team, will soon be renamed Crypto.com Arena following a $ 700 million deal between the cryptocurrency platform and the owner of the AEG headquarters that will remain in effect until 2041.

“In the next few years, people will look back on this time when cryptocurrencies have gone from the abyss to the mainstreamCrypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek told the LA Times. “The next decade belongs to cryptocurrencies”. NBA team headquarters Miami Heat also saw its stadium receive a crypto-themed rebranding earlier this year after a $ 135 million deal with cryptocurrency exchange FTX.