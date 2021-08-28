first teaser of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio

About to arrive Don’t Look Up, new satirical comedy signed by Oscar winner Adam McKay and which will soon land on the streaming giant Netflix.

Don’t Look Up, what is it about?

Don’t Look Up looks like one apocalyptic dark comedy which follows the story of two astronomers who, during their research, discover that within six months the Earth will be hit by a meteor. The two therefore decide to embark on a media tour to inform the world population of their discovery, hindered, however, by disbelief and refusal on the part of those who listen to them.

Already from these premises we can expect a comedy totally above the lines, with a satirical significance with respect to politics and the media. The film was originally intended as a ‘allegory of climate change, however, the pandemic has significantly affected the course of the work, as indeed has happened for numerous other titles to be released. Director Adam McKay decided to exploit the situation in his favor, modifying the film and reshaping it in such a way as to focus on the theme of communication in our times, especially considering how the way we communicate with each other has changed following the pandemic. McKay he has declared:

“We can’t even talk to each other anymore. We can’t even agree. So it’s about climate change, but basic Don’t Look Up it’s about what the internet, cell phones and the modern world have done to our way of communicating ”.

“Adam he always had perfect timing when it came to packaging smart, powerful and irreverent films, able to best represent our culture “ he has declared Scott Stuber, head of the department Netflix dedicated to original films “Although, somehow, he found himself a predict the end of the planet, we are happy to be able to add this work to our offer before the end arrives “

A super cast!

Don’t Look Up is among the most anticipated titles of this year, not so much for the plot, but for his absolutely spatial cast! Already The French Dispatch from Wes Anderson, also highly anticipated, has a stellar cast, but Don’t Look Up is not far behind.

The cast of Adam McKay’s DON’T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic: 💫Leonardo DiCaprio joins

💫Jennifer Lawrence &

💫Rob Morgan alongside

💫Meryl Streep

💫Cate Blanchett

💫Jonah Hill

💫Himesh Patel

💫Timothée Chalamet

💫Ariana Grande

💫Kid Cudi

💫Matthew Perry

💫Tomer Sisley pic.twitter.com/UODRd7r2t8 – NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 14, 2020

The two main astronomers are played by two Academy Awards Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence. Leonardo Dicaprio he needs no introduction, an established actor for decades and who has always given us exceptional performances. Among the next most anticipated films starring Di Caprio we can certainly remember Killers of the Flower Moon, from Martin Scorsese. Jennifer Lawrence instead she is the second youngest actress to have received the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook, and missing from the big screen since 2019, last seen in X-men – Dark Phoenix.

Alongside the two protagonists, other big names stand out, including the exceptional Meryl Streep, in the role of the President; Jonah Hill; Himesh Patel (recently seen in Yesterday); Timothée Chalamet (which we will see soon in Dunes and in The French Dispatch this fall); Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey And Ron Perlman.

As if this roster of actors wasn’t enough, Don’t Look Up it also counts the cameos of the singers Ariana Grande And Kid Cudi (rumors say that the two could be the authors of an original song written specifically for the film, but for now there is no confirmation in this regard); the fantastic Chandler from Friends, Matthew Perry, his first film after eleven years of inactivity; And Tomer Sisley.

What else do we know about Don’t Look Up

The film is written, directed and produced by Adam McKay, winner of the Academy Award for Best Non-Original Screenplay for The big bet.

A unofficial teaser trailer: this is a slightly shaky video, screen recording done directly with a cell phone camera probably, so the video and audio quality leaves something to be desired. Despite this, from those only 27 seconds we can understand the comic-satirical cut of the film. Surely the appearance of this teaser only increases the hype around this title, of which perhaps we will soon also see an official trailer.

The first #DontLookUp teaser… unfortunately I’m gonna have to stan. pic.twitter.com/JsiYSiQh5K – Baby Annette (@yosoymichael) August 2, 2021

There are no release dates yet, but last January Netflix confirmed that the film would be released on the platform within this year.

Netflix released the first snippet of #DontLookUp! It confirms it will be released in 2021. pic.twitter.com/jbRvDFKetc – Don’t Look Up News (@DontLookUpNews) January 12, 2021

Don’t Look Up could be the film of the year just for its incredible cast, and who knows if one of the actors will even be able to apply for some Oscar Prize? We just have to wait!