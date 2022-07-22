Entertainment

First Teaser of the Moon Girl series

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Marvel launch the first teaser-trailer from the animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on the san diego comic con which will feature a great cast of stars.

As part of san diego comic con 2022, Marvel HQ presented a new clip of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur which will be released in Disney Channel in 2023. Additionally, Marvel announced the stellar roster of guest stars who have joined the cartoon voice cast, which includes Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders Y Wesley Snipes.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follow the 13 year old super genius Lunalla Lafayette, also known as Moon Girl and his t-rex of 10 tons, Devil Dinosaur, while protecting New York City’s Lower East Side from danger.

Laurence Fishburne Y Helen Sugland they created Disney Channel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The main voice cast of the animated series includes Diamond White What Lunella/Moon Girl; Alfred woodard What mimiLunella’s grandmother; free Barer What CaseyLunella’s best friend and manager; sasheer Zamata What AdriaLunella’s mom; Jermaine Fowler What James jr., Lunella’s father; Y Gary anthony Williams What PopsLunella’s grandfather. Fishburne gives voice to the Beyonder on a recurring basis.

2016 Radio Disney Music Awards

Moon Girl

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere in Disney Channel in 2023.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

This Spider-Man Star Who Almost Starred In The Movie

9 mins ago

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Bring the Heat in “Don’t Worry Darling”

19 mins ago

Fast & Furious 10: photos of Vin Diesel in a tender moment on set

20 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, surprise honeymoon in Paris

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button