First Teaser of the Moon Girl series

Marvel launch the first teaser-trailer from the animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on the san diego comic con which will feature a great cast of stars.

As part of san diego comic con 2022, Marvel HQ presented a new clip of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur which will be released in Disney Channel in 2023. Additionally, Marvel announced the stellar roster of guest stars who have joined the cartoon voice cast, which includes Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders Y Wesley Snipes.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follow the 13 year old super genius Lunalla Lafayette, also known as Moon Girl and his t-rex of 10 tons, Devil Dinosaur, while protecting New York City’s Lower East Side from danger.

Laurence Fishburne Y Helen Sugland they created Disney Channel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The main voice cast of the animated series includes Diamond White What Lunella/Moon Girl; Alfred woodard What mimiLunella’s grandmother; free Barer What CaseyLunella’s best friend and manager; sasheer Zamata What AdriaLunella’s mom; Jermaine Fowler What James jr., Lunella’s father; Y Gary anthony Williams What PopsLunella’s grandfather. Fishburne gives voice to the Beyonder on a recurring basis.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere in Disney Channel in 2023.

