first teaser of the supersuv XM

BMW XM, THE MOST BAD – The first image that anticipates a car that will surely cause discussion, the maxi SUV, has appeared on BMW’s social channels BMW XM. In fact, the photo shows an aggressive nose, dominated by a huge grille, surrounded by thin headlights and inserted in a faceted front fascia. This SUV is the first BMW in decades to not have a number in the name, but various rumors speak of many other figures, and it was developed in its entirety by the M sports department of the Bavarian house.

> Pictured above from AutoWeek, a still camouflaged BMW XM prototype pictured during development testing.

HUNDREDS OF HORSES – The BMW XM, known as the Project Rockstar code, should use the well-known V8 biturbo petrol of 4.4 liters but in version plug-in hybrid, dated for approx 750 hp of total system power. The XM would therefore snatch the scepter from the M5 CS, currently at the top of the M range with 635 hp. The electric motor combined with the V8 should have a power of 200 hp for a substantial increase in performance combined with a robust reduction in emissions. Several spy photos attributed to the XM highlight dimensions comparable to the X7, but with more streamlined shapes thanks also to the more sloping roof.

