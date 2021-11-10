First the sales, then the restyling Juve starts in midfield: ‘Goals are only possible if …’

The midfield is the department in which the Juventus it could move its pieces more, as early as January. He reports it Sky Sports, who in an article signed by the journalist Paolo Aghemo outlines the possible strategies of the Juventus club. Strategies that, however, cannot be separated from sales: with the suitcase in hand there would be Rabiot and Ramsey, which having reached a free transfer could also represent a capital gain in the event of a sale. Reason why Juventus could also afford a discount on the price of their card, in case of suitors willing to come forward. The divestments would free up wage space and reduce costs – Ramsey and Rabiot weigh in 30 million euros gross per season – but above all they would pave the way for new investments. And in this sense the tracks beaten by the bianconeri are second Sky Sports there are two: one leads to the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, which will be released in June; the other in Aurélien Tchouaméni, a talent of Monaco on which the clubs of half of Europe have set their sights. Two different operations: if for the Belgian, who Allegri likes a lot, an attempt as early as January cannot be ruled out, for the young Frenchman the road is more uphill. In both cases, the green light for new operations will only be possible in one case: the password is only one, transfers.