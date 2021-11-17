News

“First time”, all naked shots in the room – Libero Quotidiano

Since she returned in full possession of her life, and therefore also of her social profiles, Britney Spears does not disdain the publication of some shots that highlight all its beauty and sensuality. The pop star boasts over 35 million followers on Instagram, where she is followed with great affection and interest after the whole controversial story about the protection of her father Jamie Spears.

The next hearing should be held in a few days to confirm whether or not the end of guardianship. Meanwhile, she delights in the art of photography and shows her breathtaking physique: wearing only a yellow thong and nothing else, Britney Spears took a couple of photos with a high erotic rate. The pop star sported a side B to say the least enviable and sexy and dangerous curves while her back is turned. “I used a real camera for the first time,” he wrote in the caption.

“I put it on the stand with a timer and got these photos,” he added. The result has certainly left the millions of fans around the world satisfied with Britney. “This week will be very interesting for me – he later wrote in a post following the hot shots, referring to the waiting for the court decision – I have never prayed so much for something in my life, as for this moment”.

