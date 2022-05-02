first time since September 2020
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, the updates today Monday 2 May: the infections recorded in Italy decrease while the positivity rate slightly increases. Since yesterday, Sunday 1 May, the new rules on goggles and Green pass have taken effect: goodbye to green certification almost everywhere, while the obligation to wear personal protective equipment lapses in bars, restaurants and in the workplace. It remains for the staff of health facilities. Recommended in places indoors and open to the public.
Gimbe: “Science Dictated Indoor Mask Obligations”
“Extending the obligation to wear a mask indoors in some places at risk is in line with scientific evidence. There are also other places considered to be at intermediate risk in which the mask is recommended. However, it is important to reiterate that the data that matter concerns how many people are in a room and the size of the rooms, as well as the ventilation and residence time “. To say this, Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, spoke to the microphones of the radio show “Italy has awakened”.
No deaths from Covid in Germany, first time since September 2020
In Germany, no deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. This is the first time since 21 September 2020, with health authorities reporting 4,032 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the last 24 hours. The decline in the data on the weekly incidence of coronavirus infections continues, which stands at 639.5 cases
positive per 100,000 inhabitants. The incidence detected a week ago was 790.8 cases compared to 1,531.5 a month ago. Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has recorded over 24.8 million infections with
135,461 deaths.
Bill Gates: “The worst of the pandemic is yet to come, risky variant fatal”
The worst of the Covid pandemic is yet to come according to Bill Gates, who sent out a disturbing message. “There is a risk that the pandemic will degenerate into an even more fatal and transmissive variant of the virus,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times. “It is not a certain scenario, I do not want to be a voice of doom, but the risk c ‘is and is well over 5% “.
Ciccozzi: “We must not let our guard down to endemize viruses”
“I perfectly agree with Minister Speranza: we must not let our guard down, especially in this period where there are infections and there are also many. It is true that we are moving towards an endemization of the virus, but it is equally true that we are endemizing it thanks to masks and vaccines “. This was stated by Massimo Ciccozzi, epidemiologist at the Biomedical Campus University of Rome
Climate change fuse for new viruses: the study
Climate change would be the trigger for new viruses. A research work coordinated by the biologist Colin Carlson of Gerorgetown University was proposed on the subject. According to experts, with a temperature about two degrees higher than the current one, 15,000 new viruses could be detected by 2027 against the 10,000 currently in circulation
In Italy, 136,842,477 doses of vaccine were administered
The vaccine doses administered so far in Italy are 136,842,477, equal to 96.4% of those delivered. This was announced by the Ministry of Health with the updated report at 6.19 today 2 May. Specifically, 95,340,720 are Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,446,743 Moderna, 11,514,521 Vaxzevria, 6,726,093 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,465 Janssen, 1,023,000 Novavax.
Goodbye to masks and the Green Pass: what has changed since May 1st
Goodbye to masks and Green Passes: since May 1st, Italy has taken the most important step in the last year in easing anti-Covid restrictions. Green certification will no longer be used almost anywhere while the obligation to wear a mask indoors has been significantly reduced. This is the first real attempt to return to normal due to a forced coexistence with the virus. Here’s what changes
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Monday 2 May
The new rules on masks and Green Pass in Italy have been in force since yesterday 1 May. Goodbye to green certification almost everywhere, while the obligation to wear a mask lapses in bars, restaurants and in the workplace. However, it remains for the staff of health facilities, recommended in places indoors and open to the public. On the other hand, the new cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours decreased. According to the bulletin of yesterday 1 May, 40,757 new infections and 105 deaths were detected. The positivity rate is 14.2%. The detail region by region:
Lombardy: +5.254
Veneto: +4143
Campania: +4.786
Emilia Romagna: +3.736
Lazio: +4.133
Piedmont: +2.108
Tuscany: +2.424
Sicily: +2.817
Puglia: +2830
Liguria: +868
Brands: +1382
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +588
Abruzzo: +1.500
Calabria: +1246
Umbria: +814
PA Bolzano: +219
Sardinia: +727
PA Trento: +286
Basilicata: +440
Molise: +397
Aosta Valley: +59