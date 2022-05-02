first time since September 2020

The new rules on masks and Green Pass in Italy have been in force since yesterday 1 May. Goodbye to green certification almost everywhere, while the obligation to wear a mask lapses in bars, restaurants and in the workplace. However, it remains for the staff of health facilities, recommended in places indoors and open to the public. On the other hand, the new cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours decreased. According to the bulletin of yesterday 1 May, 40,757 new infections and 105 deaths were detected. The positivity rate is 14.2%. The detail region by region:

Lombardy: +5.254

Veneto: +4143

Campania: +4.786

Emilia Romagna: +3.736

Lazio: +4.133

Piedmont: +2.108

Tuscany: +2.424

Sicily: +2.817

Puglia: +2830

Liguria: +868

Brands: +1382

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +588

Abruzzo: +1.500

Calabria: +1246

Umbria: +814

PA Bolzano: +219

Sardinia: +727

PA Trento: +286

Basilicata: +440

Molise: +397

Aosta Valley: +59