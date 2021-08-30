first title and best ranking. What a leap!

We had left him on the field of the Garden of Rome, badly defeated in the Challenger of the Capital by Juan Manuel Cerundolo, and the protagonist of a shameful outburst against the judge of the chair. An episode that had tainted and hindered his growth process. We find him champion in Barletta, in another Challenger, his first career title.

Giulio Zeppieri he has started to grind tennis again and his name, fortunately, has returned to shine for his sporting achievements. In Puglia he won in the final against Flavio Cobolli, born in 2002, one year younger than him, in a good match at the end of three hard-fought sets.

This first success gives Zeppieri a big leap in the ATP ranking and a new best ranking: from today, in fact, it is number 251 in the world, number 16 in the Next Gen Race. Cobolli is instead number 281 in the world and number 14 in the Race, dominated by Jannik Sinner and which sees the presence of Lorenzo Musetti in fifth place.

But who is Giulio Zeppieri? Let’s find out more about the 19 year old born in Rome and raised in Latina.

THE BEGINNINGS

Giulio Zeppieri was born in Rome on December 7, 2001. He takes a racket in his hand for the first time at the age of 5. He takes his first steps in this sport at the Capanno Tennis Academy in Latina, where he begins to demonstrate excellent qualities.

THE STORY

“From 10 to 12-13 years I had serious anxiety problems, my heart was beating fast and I couldn’t breathe well. All this was going to weigh on my performance: once I even retired for this reason, I was afraid and was practically immobilized. I got out of this situation thanks to the people I had by my side. Over time I have improved and convinced myself that I can become a player ”.

FEATURES

Zeppieri is a left-handed player, who shows a lot of grit and talent. His favorite surface is hard, and he loves playing with the backhand. New York is his favorite city and the US Open is the competition he dreams of winning. His current coach is Piero Melaranci.

CURIOSITY

If Giulio hadn’t exploded as a tennis player, he would have tried to become an architect. He loves reading Harry Potter books and in his spare time he watches movies, listens to music (Tha Supreme and Junior Cally) and collects Yeezy shoes. Her favorite actor is Leonardo DiCaprio, the movie is Interstellar, the TV show is Breaking Bad. Pizza is his favorite food, but he considers McDonald’s his guilty pleasure. He claims his best quality is his fashion sense, while admitting he’s a little too lazy. He enjoys watching football and snooker. So cheer for Roma and admire Roger Federer and Ronnie O’Sullivan.