First trailer and poster for “The Princess”, with Joey King in the role of a brave and tough damsel

With a suitor she despises, who is vengefully determined to take her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom. (StarPlus)

The princess (ThePrincess) is an upcoming movie Star+ that reinvents the concept of classic fairy tales, since the damsel in distress saves herself and does not need to be defended by anyone else. Joey King (the kissing booth Y The Act) stars in this story set in medieval times where being a woman involves the duty of getting married and raising a family. However, this princess does not agree to follow those imposed parameters and she will not hesitate to put her skills as a warrior into practice.

Directed by Le Van Kiet and written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton, the film follows “a strong-willed beautiful princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath to whom she is engaged, is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With a suitor she despises, who is vengefully determined to take her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom. ”.

Joey King stars in this fantasy action comedy story. (StarPlus)

This typical fairy tale plot will turn into a fight to the death as the young noblewoman reveals herself as the skillful and formidable princess who not only wears dresses, but also knows how to wield a sword, jump between castle windows and hit a good blow to whoever earned it.

In addition to the American actress in the leading role, the cast includes performances by Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko Y veronica. The film will be released under the 20th Century Studios label and is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe and Derek Kolstad; King and Guy Riedel are listed as executive producers. The princess will be available to view from June 22 in the catalog of Star+. In the United States, it can be seen from July 1 through Hulu.

The princess will have to defend herself if she hopes to come out of the greatest battle of her life unscathed. (StarPlus)

Joey King, a star with a bright future in film and TV

At just 22 years old, Joey King has become one of the contemporary faces of comedy cinema and a promise of the drama genre. Throughout her career as a child actress she worked in film productions such as Quarantine, Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Ramona and Beezus, Crazy Stupid Love, Batman: The Dark Knight Rises Y The spell. And in parallel, on television, she had brief appearances in Zack and Cody: Twins in Action, Malcolm in the Middle, New Girl, The Flashamong others.

It is in the last decade that began to emerge as a successful young star by starring in all three installments of the kissing booth , where he gave life to Elle Evans. In 2020, she also garnered critical acclaim for acting alongside Patricia Arquette in the miniseries The Act, based on the true case of the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard committed by her own daughter, Gypsy, who was declared a victim of child abuse. Coming soon, she promises to dazzle with her leading role in The princess and, among his next projects, there is also the long-awaited film Bullet Train (with Brad Pitt).

First official poster of “The Princess”. (StarPlus)

