First trailer and premiere date of the 2nd season on Prime Video • On your screen

Prime Video reveals the first trailer and the premiere date of the second season of Fairfax. Young people will continue to seek out new influences as they navigate their teens in high school and find themselves. The animated fiction will return with eight new episodes on June 10th.

Created and produced by Matthew Hausfater , Aaron Buchsbaum Y teddy rileythe voice cast in its original version is headed by Skyler Gisondo (“Go ahead”), Kiersey Clemons (“Derika”), Peter S Kim (“Benny”) and Jaboukie Young- White (“Truman”). Guest stars for this second batch of episodes include billy porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendez, rob delaney, yvette nicole brown, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, Tim Simons, pamela adlon, Annie Murphy, Guy Fiery, Jeff Bottoms , Larry Owens, John Leguizamo, Michaela Dietz, Michael Rooker, Eddie Patterson, Mark Proksch, David Strathairn Y colton dunn.

The second season of Fairfax

The gang returns for even more fun in the second season of this irreverent animated comedy that follows the misadventures of four high school students looking to earn their place in the culture. Fairfax is a modern look at the timeless struggle to fit in and stand out. The series was created and executive produced by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley.

The second season of Fairfax will arrive on June 10 on Prime Video.