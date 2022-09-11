First trailer embraces the magic of making movies — Futuro Chile

Legendary director Stephen Spielberg’s formative years are brought to life in semi-fictional form in the first trailer for his latest film “The Fabelmans.” Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival this past Saturday, his final lap behind the camera offers a look back at his life through the lens of a young man named Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle). It’s set to be a moving look at how the director reached such lofty heights when he opens worldwide on November 23.

The first trailer follows Sammy through his childhood, capturing the moments in his life that made him fall in love with the magic of filmmaking, as well as the parts of his life that encouraged and discouraged that artistic pursuit. It becomes clear that her mother (Michelle Williams) is the driving force behind Sammy’s love of film, with her artistic spirit shining in contrast to her more practical-minded husband (Paul Dano).

“The Fabemans”, the new Steven Spielberg

Spielberg’s long and winding career of success is of movie-worthy proportions. He stands out as one of the most beloved and influential filmmakers of all time with blockbuster movies like Jaws, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and the Indiana Jones franchise still going strong today. He adds film masterclasses like the Holocaust film Schindler’s List and the war film Saving Private Ryan and he paints a picture of a multifaceted creative capable of turning any kind of story into something great. Plus, he managed to stay relevant even years after his most influential films, most recently directing his first musical with the Academy Award-winning West Side Story. The Fabelmans seeks to capture the beginning of that journey, showcasing the mindset that eventually made him the filmmaker he is today.

For a movie about a legendary director, Spielberg assembled a legendary cast with newcomer LaBelle starring alongside Julia Butters, Oakes Fegley and Seth Rogen. Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, Judd Hirsch, Gabriel Bateman and Jeannie Berlin will also star. The film also marks Spielberg’s first collaboration with one of his contemporaries, the all-time great director David Lynch, who is also on board.

A “greatest hits” collection

“The Fabelmans” seems to be a kind of “greatest hits” collection of Spielberg’s career with elements of some of his best films in its making. He re-teamed with legendary composer John Williams, who has accompanied Spielberg for years and will close his career once again with the director. Tony Kushner, who recently joined the director on West Side Story and has been his favorite partner, has returned to help write the script. Even the casting of a young LaBelle goes back to Spielberg’s penchant for casting up-and-coming young talent like Drew Barrymore, Christian Bale and Haley Joel Osment.

“The Fabelmans” is scheduled for a limited theatrical release beginning November 11 before opening worldwide on Wednesday, November 23. Spielberg’s latest film will also be in the spotlight at the AFI Festival in Los Angeles to close the event on November 6.

Check out the trailer below: