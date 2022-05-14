First trailer for ‘Resurrection’, a thriller with Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth

IFC Films has released a first trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller’resurrection‘, a film starring Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth and Grace Kaufman that had its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. The film will hit US theaters and in digital format by Shudder on August 5.

In the film, Margaret leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single motherhood with her independent daughter Abbie. Everything is under control. But that careful balance is upset when an unwanted shadow from her past, David, returns, taking with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. In a fight against her growing fear, Margaret must confront the monster she has evaded for two decades, who has come to finish some unfinished business.

‘resurrection‘ is written and directed by Andrew Seman, in a project taken from the ‘Black List’ of the best unproduced screenplays of 2019. It is produced by Lars Knudsen for Square Peg, Alex Scharfman and Drew Houpt for Secret Engine and Tory Lenosky for TangoEntertainment.

