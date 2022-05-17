Entertainment

First trailer for White Elephant with Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker

News

By: Samuel Moreno | 05-17-22

White Elephant is an upcoming film directed by Jesse V. Johnson that has among its leading actors Bruce Willis, who recorded the film shortly before announcing his retirement from acting.

The film will also star Michael Rooker, John Malkovich and Olga Kurylenko, who we recently saw in Black Widow playing Taskmaster.

The story of White Elephant follows an ex-Marine turned mob hit man (Michael Rooker), who is ordered by his ruthless boss (Bruce Willis) to eliminate any threat, after two police officers witness an attempted murder. of murder

From an underling eager to prove himself, rival gangs on the move, and a growing body count, every step of the way threatens lives – including his own.

Bruce Willis

White Elephant will hit theaters and via streaming (AMC+ only in the United States) this June 03, 2022.

This tape will mark the penultimate film that Bruce Willis recorded before retiring from acting. It would be pending “Paradise City” directed by Chuck Russell and that will reunite the actor with John Travolta.

