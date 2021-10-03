News

first trailer of the film with Lily-Rose Depp and George MacKay

Posted on
Wolf: first trailer

Focus Features has indeed released a trailer for screenwriter and director Nathalie Biancheri’s next film, Wolf, starring George MacKay alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Paddy Considine.

What is “Wolf” about?

It is not a remake of the 1994 Jack Nicholson-Michelle Pfeiffer romantic werewolf film, but instead sees MacKay play a young man who believes he is a wolf trapped inside a human body, who is sent to the “zoo”, a clinic specialized in treating species dysphoria with radical and extreme “curative” therapies.

Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps and lives like a wolf, much to his family’s surprise. Sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-related peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of “curative” therapy. However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into undeniable infatuation, Jacob faces a challenge: he’ll give up his true self for love.

MacKay-Depp

Star MacKay is a budding A-lister who is fresh from his breakthrough role in 1917 of 2019. His upcoming roles include Munich – The Edge of War, The Trick and I Came By. Rose-Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp, is having a fantastic year, appearing in several new films besides Wolf, including Crisis, Voyagers and Silent Night. Wolf is also played by Paddy Considine (The World’s End), Eileen Walsh (Catastrophe), Fionn O’Shea (Handsome Devil) and Lola Petticrew (Dating Amber).

Toronto Film Festival

Wolf premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival a few weeks ago. Considering its December release date, this intriguing film could prove to be a major Oscar contender. Even MacKay’s commitment as Jacob might be enough to get him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Exit

Wolf will be released on December 3rd.

Voyagers: the Italian trailer of the film with Lily-Rose Depp


News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
