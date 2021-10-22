first trailer of the film with Nicole Kidman

The first trailer from Being the Ricardos, the biopic about the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The protagonists of the film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, are played by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. The Amazon Studios project focuses on the intimate relationship between the two sitcom icons Lucy and I during the filming of the episodes, which aired from 1951 to 1957.

After seeing the first trailer for Being the Ricardos, let’s focus on cast. Besides Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem, the film features Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy. The three play the behind-the-scenes characters of Lucy and me. Tony Hale is Jess Oppenheimer, executive producer and lead writer of the sitcom, while Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy are respectively Madelyn Pugh and Bob Carroll Jr. The latter worked on the screenplay of the famous series with Oppenheimer.

Clark Gregg is also in the cast, along with Nelson Franklin, John Rubinstein, Linda Lavin, Robert Pine and Christopher Denham. Among the well-known faces we also remember JK Simmons and Nina Arianda, who play the co-stars of Lucy and I, namely William Frawley and Vivian Vance.

Beyond the first trailer, the plot of Being the Ricardos

Being the Ricardos by Aaron Sorkin will show a week of production on the set of the sitcom: from reading the script on Monday to recording the audience in the studio on Fridays. The film will peer into the depths of the couple’s chaotic relationship, in stark contrast to the lighthearted characters they brought to life on screen.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., are executive producers on the film and support Aaron Sorkin’s script, as well as his casting choices. The director’s latest feature film – we remember – landed on Netflix last year and earned him the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay in 2021. We are talking about Il Processo ai Chicago 7. Being the Ricardos will arrive on Prime Video on December 21, 2021.