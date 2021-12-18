first triumph for Bennett, Kilde throws it, Paris what regrets …

The American breaks through Val Gardena, a totally unpredictable podium with Striedinger and Hintermann behind him. “Domme” is fourth, the passage to Ciaslat is fatal to him while the Norwegian comes out when the five was already done. Gran Casse in 7th position, Innerhofer good race in the top 15.

A crazy descent on the “Saslong”, as has often been seen in the past but which, objectively, seemed impossible to see today.

The second speed appointment in Val Gardena, on the other hand, offers a bit of everything and the first World Cup triumph of Bryce Bennett, never on the podium to date but, beware, twice fourth (including last year) on the track that Americans (just think of Steven Nyman’s trio) and Norwegians adore. And a norge, the great favorite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, literally threw away a success by a wide margin, mistaking the curve of the lake at the entrance to the Ciaslat area, with the subsequent glean that prevented him from staying on the track when he was almost 9 tenths on Bennett.

And so, the podium is really crazy, given that in second place there is Otmar Striedinger, again mocked at just 14 cents by the stars and stripes standard bearer, with Niels Hintermann third with 8 cents of margin over Dominik Paris. The Italian champion is fourth, 4 tenths from Bennett, and there is no shortage of regrets given that the starting bib (13) turned out to be ideal, but the “suffering” in the Ciaslat section cost the decisive margin to prevent Domme to return to the podium in Val Gardena, seven years after 2014.

This time the choice of bibs was perhaps not ideal for the big names, we think in particular of the leader of the downhill cup, Matthias Mayer, only 16th (at 1 ”15) and behind Kriechmayr and Ganong (14th and 15th) ), with the top ten that sees Beat Feuz close 5th (+ 0 “47, 7 cents from Paris) after having also made a serious mistake in the crucial section, still saving a good placement in front of Clarey, an amazing Mattia Casse, 7th at 61 cents starting with bib 34, Jocher (8th with number 51) and the other German Ferstl, who had to redo his test and gave himself a great 9th, Franz, Kline and Sander (eleventh ex aequo).

The third blue at the finish line is a good Christof Innerhofer, 17th with 1 “21 behind, no points instead for Lele Buzzi (3” 13), Pietro Zazzi (3 “68 late) and Matteo Marsaglia, who finished at over 4 seconds, with Guglielmo Bosca released.

Overall World Cup ranking that smiles at Marco Odermatt, absent today and who has left very little on the plate for direct rivals, already aiming at the two giants tomorrow and Monday on the Gran Risa …

MEN’S DESCENT – Val Gardena

1st Bryce Bennett in 2’02 ”42

2nd Otmar Striedinger + 0 ”14

3rd Niels Hintermann + 0 ”32

4th Dominik Paris + 0 ”40

5th Beat Feuz + 0 “47

6th Johan Clarey + 0 “48

7th Mattia Casse + 0 “61

8th Simon Jocher + 0 ”74

9th Josef Ferstl + 0 ”75

10 ° Max Franz + 0 “79

17th Christof Innerhofer + 1 ”21

50th Emanuele Buzzi + 3 ”13

53rd Pietro Zazzi + 3 ”68

55 ° Matteo Marsaglia + 4 “22

DNF Guglielmo Bosca