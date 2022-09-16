First Tropical Cyclone Warning for Cuba

This September 14, at noon, the Cuban Meteorology Forecast Center issued its first tropical cyclone warning, when all the statistics indicate that the seventh tropical depression of the year, formed in the Atlantic, could establish a future trajectory close to the Cuban coast.

“During today’s morning, the center of low pressure that was embedded in the axis of a tropical wave located to the east of the Lesser Antilles Arc, continued to gain in organization and became the seventh tropical depression of the current cyclonic season” , it reads in the morning part.

“At eleven o’clock in the morning, the center of this system was located at 16.6 degrees North latitude and 49.6 degrees West longitude, a position that places it about 1,300 kilometers east of the northern group of the Lesser Antilles Arc,” they add.

“The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a central pressure of 1009 hectoPascal. It is moving west at 22 kilometers per hour. In the next 12 to 24 hours, the tropical depression will continue with a similar course and travel speed, gradually gaining a little more organization and intensity,” they add.

CYCLONES IN CUBA, DAMAGE TO FLORIDA

From this Cuban forecasting center they warn that the next part referring to this system “will be broadcast at six in the afternoon today, Wednesday, September 14.”

The trajectory cone of the National Hurricane Center in Miami indicates that by Monday morning, the meteorological event would be passing over Haiti and the Dominican Republic. So the direct effects on Cuba would begin to be felt next week.

Heavy rains are expected in the territories within its reach, which to begin with would be the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. It would also bring a strong impact with the winds. From Miami they warn that the monitoring and progress of this tropical depression be followed.