First video leaks of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

We told you yesterday that Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl have started leaking onto the web due to some people who already own the game.

As expected, in the last few hours the issue has started to escalate, and several gameplay videos leaked from the two titles are popping up on the internet.

Among the stolen videos, we can witness the fight in the gym against Marzia (click here to watch the video), the third Sinnoh Region Medal, as well as a look at the map, to the menu and al Pokédex of the game, which maintain a style consistent with the original games. At the moment, some small changes mainly concern the animations and poses of some Pokémon.

As we have already promised you, we will continue to update you if there is any news, taking into account the spoiler alert for those of you who do not want to read or see what you are talking about. So, both from the title and from the news cover, we will do our best not to spoil anything.

We remind you that the next Pokémon video games, released on November 19, are already available for pre-order on Amazon Italy.
💎 Pokémon Shining Diamond: https://amzn.to/3volCui
🔮 Shining Pearl Pokémon: https://amzn.to/3vrOLVl

